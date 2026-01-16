Woman reveals silly reason her Hinge date cancelled on her at the last minute: 'I find that super unsexy…'

She recalled, “In my mind, I'm already like, okay, we're not meeting. It's fine. And then he sends me a message, which essentially says 'I'm feeling less motivated to go out tonight, if the weather doesn't change. Would you prefer to do tomorrow?' Like, no. First of all, the use of the phrase 'less motivated'? It's winter. If you don't like that it's dark and cold in the wintertime, and you don't want to go on a date in the wintertime, then don't date in the wintertime.”

Estee explained that she viewed this lack of initiative as a fundamental disrespect for her time, adding that women often need a lead time to prepare for an evening out. The final straw came when the man finally messaged, but not with a confirmation. Instead, he blamed the winter chill for his lack of enthusiasm.

According to Estee, the trouble began with silence. By 3pm on the day of the scheduled meeting, her suitor had yet to confirm a specific time. She said: “It was 3 pm and he hadn't texted me about a time to meet. I don't like that. And at this point in my dating life, I want to not have to reach out to someone and be like, 'Hey, are we still on for tonight?'. Like, no. If you have asked me out, then follow through. Don't make me check in on a plan.”

In her Instagram Reels posted on January 11, Estee — known for her candid takes on the dating scene — detailed her decision to skip a first date. Her reasoning? A combination of poor communication and a lack of effort that she found impossible to ignore. Sharing details in the video she posted, Estee said, “So, I was supposed to go on a date on Friday with somebody from Hinge , and I didn't go for a couple reasons.”

In the world of modern dating, first impressions are often made before the first drink is even poured. Content creator Estee has now shared the 'unsexy' reason she pulled the plug on a recent Hinge date, sparking a conversation about dating etiquette and self-respect. Also read | 30-year-old woman shares 14 reasons most men won't date her

Prioritising self-respect over small talk When the suitor attempted to backtrack 30 minutes later, claiming the weather was 'getting better', Estee had already moved on. She informed him she had made other plans, even if those plans simply involved staying home to make mac and cheese and try some makeup.

She said, “So, already I was like, I don't want to go with this person anymore.. He'd already said a couple things before then that had kind of made me a little (icky)... to come out and say, 'I'm not feeling super motivated to go out on this date with you'? That's fine. Let's not go anyway. And then like 30 minutes later, he sends me a message and he's like, 'Oh, it looks like the weather's getting better'. So, I said something to the effect of, 'Oh, sorry. I thought we weren't going out. I already made other plans.'. Fair enough, in my opinion, because one, we had never set a time... and also, I just didn't want to go out with him anymore because of this.”

Explaining her decision further, she shared: “And doesn't matter that my plans were to make mac and cheese and do my makeup. That's still a plan to me in my book. Just like things that are important to me... it's just disrespectful of my time to not be like, 'Hey, this girl might want to get ready for a date. She might have other things she could do.' Anyway, so that and also just because it is so incredibly unsexy to me to say to a girl that you don't know, 'I'm just not that motivated to go out with you tonight'.”

A commentary on modern dating standards The video resonated with many who shared that they felt that 'low-effort' dating had become the norm. Estee’s video highlighted that personal boundaries should take precedence over pursuing a connection with an indifferent partner – and many said she took a 'good call' by not meeting the man.

A comment read, "Super unattractive! You made the right call. As soon as I heard 'less motivated'...we don't have time for mediocre energy." Someone else said, “I 10000 percent agree with you and was my experience too...” Others said that by sharing her story, Estee had encouraged others to value their own time as much as — if not more than — a potential date's fleeting interest.

A comment read, “Men think we start getting ready 30 minutes before the date because that’s what they do. Most women start prepping emotionally and physically hours (if not a full day) before. I’m my opinion, that’s why this sh** is so annoying. We just waste all that time and energy on a lazy, wishy-washy nobody.”

A comment also read, “When I was dating, having little experience (married young, then divorced) I always proposed a complete invite, day, time, location activity and then offered them to change anything or make an alternative plan. I was stunned how impactful this was and how apparently rare.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.