Your ultimate guide to dating apps

If you’re among those who are set on finding love online, whether casual or long-term, there are countless apps in the market to make your heart sway. A recent report by a web tech platform, WedMeGood, reveals about one-third of engaged couples in India found their partners via dating apps. Regardless, not all dating apps are the same. We analyse top dating apps to help you choose wisely. A recent report by a web tech platform,WedMeGood, reveals about one-third of engaged couples in India found their partners via dating apps.

Tinder

Tinder is the OG swipe app, perfect if you want something quick and easy. The swipe-based system makes it fun, and the huge user base means you’ll rarely run out of people to match with. Features like Passport (to match worldwide) and subscriptions like Tinder Plus (Rs. 850/month), Gold (Rs. 1,250–Rs. 2,500/month), and Platinum (Rs. 1,700–Rs. 3,400/month) let you unlock perks like unlimited swipes, boosting your profile, and seeing who’s already liked you.

That said, Tinder can feel a bit like a dating conveyor belt, where matches happen fast but meaningful conversations don’t always follow. The app’s focus on photos often prioritizes looks over personality, and it’s not uncommon to run into bots or people who ghost after a single “Hey.”

Bumble

Bumble is the app where women take charge, which creates a more empowering vibe. With its 24-hour reply rule, women have to message first, and the match expires if there’s no response. The free version gets you swiping and chatting, but upgrades like Boost ( ₹1,250/month) or Premium( ₹2,000/month) unlock extras like Travel Mode (so you can swipe in new cities), Advanced Filters, and the ability to see who’s already swiped right on you. It also has Bumble BFF for making friends and Bumble Bizz for professional networking, making it versatile. The app feels fresh and proactive, but the 24-hour window can sometimes feel like a ticking clock, especially if you’re busy. For men, waiting for a message can be frustrating, and for women, the pressure to craft a clever opener every time can get tiring.

Hinge

Hinge USP is that it’s an app “designed to be deleted,” and it does stand out for its focus on meaningful connections. Instead of endless swiping, you interact with profiles by liking or commenting on photos or prompts, which can lead to more natural conversations. Features like Your Turn reminders help keep chats alive. The free version works great, but Hinge Plus (Rs. 1600/month) adds perks like unlimited likes, advanced filters, and priority visibility to make finding the right person easier. However, while Hinge’s approach feels more thoughtful, it can still suffer from ghosting and the occasional dull conversation starter. Plus, quirky prompts like “What’s your most controversial opinion?” can sometimes feel like overused icebreakers.

Raya

Raya is for those who want exclusivity—it’s basically a dating app meets a members-only club. The app is rumored to host Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, making it a hotspot for celebrities, models, and industry insiders. To join, you’ll need an invite or referral, plus a detailed application reviewed by a committee (which can take weeks). Once approved, the Rs. 2100 /month fee gets you access to a highly curated group of creatives and professionals.

While Raya’s exclusivity is part of its appeal, it can feel intimidating or even elitist. Matches are fewer, which can be great for quality, but it’s easy to feel like you’re just scrolling through Instagram influencers and celebrities. If you’re not active in creative industries, getting accepted can be an uphill battle.

OkCupid

OkCupid is ideal for people who want more depth in their matches. It uses detailed questionnaires to understand your interests, values, and quirks. The Match Percentage gives you a compatibility score, making it easy to gauge if someone’s on your wavelength. The free version works fine, but Basic(Rs. 499/month) and Premium (Rs. 999/month) remove ads, add advanced filters, and boost your profile visibility. That said, the questionnaire can feel endless, and while it’s great for finding like-minded people, it’s not the app for anyone looking for something casual. The time and effort you put in can make a lack of replies sting even more, so patience is definitely required here

Grindr

Grindr claims to be the world’s largest dating app for the LGBTQ+ community. The app, has an interesting spec. While other dating apps generally has a minimum range of 2km for logistical swiping, Grindr comes as close to matching profiles within a few metres. Interestingly, the app also a ‘ language translation’ option for matches which happen when someone is residing in a different location. Despite its wide-spread popularity, the app has a notorious reputation as there is no criteria to legitimise a user’s age or identity. Many users have also reported ghosting and body-shaming as a part of their experience with the app.

Happn

Happn’s interface is based of logistically crossing paths. You don’t have to really sit and swipe unless you choose to do it. The idea stems out of ‘love at first sight’, where if you find someone attractive around in close proximity and they too have profile on this app, much like a wifi, they will appear in your surrounding. But, only for the next eight hours. The app’s premium subscription gives you to rewind and revisit a profile which you might have skipped earlier.

That said, this app uses live location tracking, it can easily be used for stalking purposes. It also does not have personality-based matches, which can be a downside for those looking to connect with like-minded people.



Dil Mil

Dil Mil markets itself as NRI dating app, specifically designed for South Asians across the world. Here’s you are not limited by geographical restrictions. You can be sitting in India and be swiping in the States or Canada. However, it does pose a moral dilemma - unless either of the matches are planning to travel to the other person’s location, the long distance can be a buzz kill but hey’s destiny is a destiny.



How to be cautious while using dating apps

Pay attention to inconsistencies in stories, timelines or details that people share about themselves. These subtle cues often reveal when someone isn’t genuine.

Avoid including too much personal information like your workplace, frequent hangouts, or exact location. This can lead them to exploit your details.

Use reverse image search tools (like Google Image Search) to check if someone’s photos are stolen or overly polished. Scammers often use stock photos of attractive people to lure others.

When meeting for the first time, always choose a public place and share your location with a friend or family member.

- Inputs by life and relationship coach Sidhharrth S Kumaar