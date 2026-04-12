Nancy Guthrie's abduction tied to ‘revenge’ ploy? Expert's chilling theory, ‘Something went very wrong inside the house’

A forensic expert has come up with the theory that Nancy Guthrie’s abduction may have been tied to a "revenge" ploy. ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother disappeared from her Tucson home on February 1. A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 9, 2026. (REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Researcher Dr. Ann Burgess said in a recent episode of Brian Entin Investigates that Nancy may have been kidnapped as an act of retribution. “I think something went very wrong inside the house,” she said, noting there was blood found at the scene.

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

“Who in her orbit — let’s call it that, it could be family, it could be friends — would be hurt the most [by the kidnapping]?” Ann wondered. “Something could have come up there that we don’t know about, and that’s up to people in her orbit to figure out. Because it’s a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong — which obviously it did, I think — it doesn’t make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her.”

Possible motives Ann said that she believes there could be several motives for Nancy’s kidnapping.

“Is there retaliation? Is there revenge? You want to go down that line of possible motives, and that this is some way of getting even or whatever. I’m just listing them. It’s not that I think that it’s any one of those, but those would be possible motives. I mean, we usually do that anytime we’re profiling and trying to go after motive," the A Killer by Design author said.

Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

Months after went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”