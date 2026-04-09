Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals how Savannah's return to ‘Today’ could affect kidnapper, ‘Walls are closing in’

A former FBI agent has revealed why Savannah Guthrie returning to the ‘Today’ show could be something Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper may not like. The “walls are closing in” on the abductor after Savannah’s return to the show as her “national platform” will help keep all eyes on the case, Jason Pack told Page Six. Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals how Savannah's return to ‘Today’ could affect kidnapper (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

“Every day that passes the pressure builds. Keeping a secret like this is exhausting. … and that gets harder with every morning that Savannah Guthrie sits behind that anchor desk,” he said.

“Most criminals in cases like this count on the media moving on,” Pack added. “They count on the family fading from public view. They count on people forgetting. This case is different. Savannah has a national platform and she shows up on it every single day. Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother.”

Pack explained that the more attention the case gets, the more “pressure on the people responsible goes up.”

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“Add a reward of more than one million dollars and the full weight of FBI resources and you have a situation where the walls are not just closing, but they are closing from every direction at once,” he said.

‘Someone is going to have the courage to make that call’ Pack urged Nancy’s neighbors to check their cameras and contact authorities with any information they may have on her disappearance.

“At some point, someone is going to have the courage to make that call,” he said. “One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

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“The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on," Nanos said. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says 'this is who did this, and this is why'.”

Nanos previously also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.