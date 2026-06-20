Nancy Guthrie update: New theory emerges on identity of suspect caught on doorbell cam: ‘the ball has been dropped’

Nancy Guthrie update: A former FBI agent has proposed her theory concerning the identity of the masked figure recorded by Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera. Nancy Guthrie's mother remains missing as DNA analysis yields no leads. (X/@CriminalNetworX)

As the search for TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie's mother nears the five-month milestone on July 1, it remains ongoing. The 84-year-old woman disappeared on February 1. Authorities have not yet identified any persons of interest in the case. In February, the FBI released doorbell footage obtained from Nancy's home in Tucson, Arizona, along with still images of a masked, armed person who was seen on her front porch.

The person was attired in gloves, held a backpack, and donned a gun holster while obstructing the camera. Investigators collected DNA from the gloves and forwarded it for analysis; however, no match was identified in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). The Pima County Department, in partnership with the FBI regarding Nancy's case, revealed intentions to utilize investigative genetic genealogy to analyze the DNA evidence. There have been no updates regarding whether this method has produced any leads.

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Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent tears into law enforcement Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has taken to X (previously known as Twitter) to express her concerns regarding the investigation and to point out the lack of information available about the case. Coffindaffer has been closely following the developments and sharing updates on her X account.

In her latest post on Thursday, June 18, she remarked that “[Law Enforcement] and the FBI are making no sense.”

"Where is the enhanced photo of Porch guy. It exists. Why not share with the public for their help?" Coffindaffer asked. “Billboards: Why is Nancy's face on them? Put Porch Guy's face and add Spanish if you want more of the public's help. Or do you know who porch Guy is?”

The expert further mentioned that if there is any lingering uncertainty, they ought to seek help from the public.

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