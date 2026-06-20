Los Angeles fire cause: New update on shelter-in-place order after ‘very complex’ blaze in Boyle Heights area

Los Angeles fire update: A shelter-in-place directive has been rescinded in the Boyle Heights vicinity following a substantial warehouse fire, yet the area continues to experience considerable effects from the smoke. Los Angeles fire update: In Boyle Heights, a major warehouse fire prompted the lifting of a shelter-in-place order. (AFP)

The fire erupted just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a cold storage facility located in the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street.

Los Angeles fire cause under probe The Los Angeles Fire Department characterized the extensive blaze as a “very complex” incident, presenting multiple hazards for the firefighting teams.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Lineage, the organization that operates the facility in Boyle Heights, issued a statement indicating its belief that the fire originated from contractors working on the solar panels situated on the roof.

"At this time, we believe the fire began while testing was being conducted by contractors of the third-party owner of the solar array located on the facility's roof," the firm said.

The company has stated that it is cooperating with the Los Angeles Fire Department and other relevant agencies.

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