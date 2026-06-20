Utah fires cause: New wildfire in Juab and Tooele counties expanding rapidly; check map, videos and evacuation updates

Utah fires: A wildfire ignited overnight on Saturday in Juab County, located north of Eureka, and rapidly expanded to over 1,000 acres by the morning, according to officials. Utah fires: An overnight wildfire in Juab County has expanded to over 1,000 acres, affecting multiple counties. No structures are threatened (Utah Fire Info )

The fire has spread into areas of Juab, Utah, and Tooele counties. However, Utah Fire Info reported that no structures are presently at risk from the flames.

The fire activity from the Iron Fire and Sawmill Fire, which are currently active in Iron County, is adding to the hazy skies observed across Utah on Saturday.. Moreover, a significant portion of the smoke is originating from larger wildfires that are burning in Nevada and Arizona.

“Utah is seeing increased wildfire activity, including the #IronFire & #SawmillFire burning in Western Utah. However, much of the widespread smoke forecast across Utah is being transported from larger wildfires burning in neighboring states, including Nevada & Arizona,” Utah Fire Info stated on X.

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Utah fires cause Determined to be caused by human activity, the fire is being fought by several fire crews both on the ground and in the air, with additional resources en route.

Meanwhile, Utah Fire Info reported that smoke can disperse over hundreds of miles influenced by wind and weather conditions.

It further suggested that vulnerable populations—such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung ailments—should think about reducing their outdoor activities when smoke levels rise.

It is advisable to check local air quality forecasts prior to engaging in outdoor activities for extended periods.