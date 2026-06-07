Saratoga Springs fire: Eagle Mountain in Utah sees smoke from massive blaze; check evacuation, map as scary pics emerge

A vegetation fire dubbed the Saratoga Fire broke out in Utah on Saturday. The blaze was 5 miles west of Mahogany St & Roman Street, there, as per WatchDuty. Smoke from the fire could be seen from the nearby city, Eagle Mountain, which is about 11.2 miles (18 km) away. A vegetation fire broke out in Saratoga Springs, Utah, and an advisory was issued in Eagle Mountain as well. (X/@stephendethloff) The fire is at 2 acres at the time of writing, and WatchDuty has described it as rapidly moving. Resources at the scene are now focusing on structure protection, as per the site that tracks fire outbreaks across the US. Eagle Mountain's government issued a statement and shared a photo of the fire. They wrote “Unified Fire Authority crews are currently responding to a wildfire located south of Silverlake and west of the Saratoga Springs Temple. At this time, no structures are threatened and no evacuations are necessary. For the safety of emergency personnel and the public, we kindly ask residents to avoid the area and allow crews space to work.”

Saratoga Springs Fire Rescue wrote “There is a brush fire on the north side of Lake Mountain west of the LDS Temple. We will provide updates and more information here as they become available.” Also Read | Mission Valley Friars Fire: Blaze reported in San Diego neighborhood; first details as scary photos emerge Saratoga Springs also issued a Level 3 evacuation order for Mahogany Street, which means people have to leave immediately. Meanwhile, one person shared a map, pinpointing where the fire is burning.

“South of Ridley's, West of the temple,” they observed. Saratoga Springs fire: Scary visuals and reactions Several people shared photos of the Saratoga Springs fire both on Facebook and X. “We live in Silverlake. We went outside and I now smell like i have been camping. Everyone stay safe!,” one person wrote. Others noted that the wind speed was high and said “This wind is not helping.” Yet another added “Seems to be spreading...”. Photos showed smoke visible from a distance.

Many other photos showed the intensity of the blaze.