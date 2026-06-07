Mission Valley Friars Fire: Blaze reported in San Diego neighborhood; first details as scary photos emerge

A brush fire, dubbed the Friars Fire, was reported in the 9000 Block of Friars Road, Mission Valley, San Diego, California on Saturday. The fire is at 1 acre at the time of writing, as per WatchDuty, which tracks such outbreaks across the US. The Friars Fire in San Diego prompted emergency personnel to respond. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The blaze has been determined to have a moderate rate of spread in medium fuels, as per the site.

“100' by 100' vegetation fire in light, flashy fuels with a slow rate of spread, per the first-arriving unit. The response has been upgraded to a 1st alarm,” the site noted. It added that law enforcement had been instructed to shut down Friars Road on both sides while the fire was being brought under control.

A photo was shared by WatchDuty as well. You can see it here.

“An additional 5 engines have been requested to Escala Circle, per incident command. Additional aircraft from CAL FIRE have also been requested,” another update on the situation read. However, authorities are yet to officially comment on the matter.

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A later update indicated that the air support from CAL FIRE which had been sought to combat the blaze was thereon canceled.

Councilmember Raul Campillo shared an update on the blaze. “I've been in contact with Chief Logan of SD Fire-Rescue. The one-acre fire is being attacked by several crews (at least 4 engines and multiple brush rigs) with two helicopters assisting in the air. Please avoid the area as Friars Road will be closed in both directions along Fenton Parkway, at River Run Drive. No structures are currently threatened. Thanks to our SDFD and our fire fighters for their quick response,” he wrote.

A cause for the fire is not currently known.