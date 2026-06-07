Pocatello Idaho fire: Smoke seen as Michaud Creek Fire blazes on; scary visuals emerge

Smoke was seen in Pocatello, Idaho on Saturday. It left many wondering what was ablaze in the city. The smoke appears to be from the Michaud Creek Fire, which WatchDuty reported is now at 500 acres. While the situation was initially believed to have been contained, it has now been reactivated on the site that tracks fire outbreaks across the nation. Smoke was visible from Pocatello, Idaho, sparking concerns. (Facebook/Dakota Brown)

“This incident has been reactivated and is now 500 acres, per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Smoke can be seen on the camera above," the WatchDuty alert noted, adding that Bannock County residents would also be provided updates given the evolving situation.

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The Michaud Creek Fire, south of the Pocatello Regional Airport, was a wildfire which had burned dozens of acres on Friday, and rekindled the next day. It was on the south side of Interstate 85, around 10 miles west of Pocatello. As per a report from East Idaho News the fire is believed to have had a human hand behind it.

The publication noted that fire crews are currently battling the blaze which is burning on a part of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Power County.

Pocatello fire: Scary visuals emerge amid Michaud Creek blaze Several people shared scary visuals as smoke covered the sky.

“Winds coming straight East,” one wrote, indicating the smoke from the Michaud Creek Fire was likely blowing over Pocatello. To this, one shared a photo they'd taken.