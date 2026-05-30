Indian man spots Kesar mangoes at Costco in New Jersey for $19.99, calls it a 'big step in right direction'
An Indian man spotted Kesar mangoes at a Costco store in New Jersey and called it a big step for Indian delicacies.
An Indian man living in the US was delighted after spotting Indian Kesar mangoes at a Costco store in New Jersey. The video, shared by Aashish Chandratreya, has caught the attention of mango lovers, especially Indians living abroad who often miss the taste of home during the summer season.
(Also read: Indian woman captures Diwali spirit at Costco in US as shelves brim with Indian festive items)
In the clip, Chandratreya is seen visiting Costco in Edison, where he finds boxes of Indian Kesar mangoes on sale. Expressing his excitement, he said, "Indian mangoes are now available in Costco. We are here at Costco Edison, so let's go and check it out. You can say whatever you want, but the taste that you get in Indian mangoes, you don't get in any other mangoes."
‘A big step in the right direction’
The man further said that the arrival of Kesar mangoes at Costco marks a special moment for Indian food lovers in the US. "And yes, it is true, these Indian Kesar mangoes have finally arrived at Costco in Edison. They're also available at a couple of more Costco warehouses across New Jersey. I know it was all made possible because of the amazing efforts of the Indian Consulate in Seattle, so shout out and thanks to them. While these mangoes were already available through local retailers, I think it's a very big step in the right direction that a big US chain like Costco is actually offering such amazing Indian delicacies," he added.
(Also read: ‘Respect your surroundings’: Indian woman slams Telugu film fans’ frenzied celebration in Texas)
According to the video, a box of Kesar mangoes, labelled as a product of India, is priced at $19.99 at Costco. Each box contains 4 pieces.
The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Finally spotted Indian Kesar Mangoes at @costco. Love seeing a big wholesale chain bring in this iconic Indian summer favorite and even better, they come in a box of just 4 mangoes. Perfect for mango lovers who want quality without buying a whole crate."
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The video drew several reactions from users, many of whom were thrilled to see Indian mangoes being sold at a major US retail chain. One user wrote, "This is the kind of news every Indian abroad wants to hear." Another said, "Nothing can beat Indian mangoes, especially Kesar and Alphonso." A third commented, "Costco finally understood what real summer tastes like." Another user added, "This makes me miss India so much."
(Also read: Woman shares Costco haul bought with food stamps, sparks debate on what ‘poor’ means in US vs abroad)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More