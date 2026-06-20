Nancy Guthrie case: Expert gives update as new leads emerge amid Mexican search group probe, ‘If I were a betting man…’

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TV journalist Savannah Guthrie, remains missing nearly five months after her abduction in Tucson, Arizona. In a Mexican search group provided an update after discovering 25 unmarked graves based on an anonymous tip. Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains a mystery as search efforts in Mexico yield 25 unmarked graves. (via REUTERS)

On Friday, June 19, NewsNation reported that the Mexican volunteer search organization, Buscando Corazones Nogales, continued its search for Nancy on Wednesday, June 17. While they concentrated their efforts on two new sites near Nogales, Sonora, they did not locate Nancy's remains. However, the search team has found 25 unmarked graves that are not connected to Savannah's mother.

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Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent Steve Moore weighs in on Mexico search In the meantime, Steve Moore, a retired FBI agent, along with Bob Krieger, a retired SWAT Commander from Pima County, informed NewsNation's Brian Entin that a Native American reservation may be crucial in the quest to locate Nancy's grave.

“If I were a betting man and someone said they absolutely went into Mexico, I'd say they probably went through the reservation at some point,” Krieger stated.

Moore concurred, stating to Entin: “You could go miles without seeing any kind of residents. But at the same time, if anybody does see you and doesn't recognize you, you're going to stand out, especially if there's two or three of you, or a vehicle is going to be a big deal.”

On May 10, Buscando Corazones Nogales was alerted by an anonymous tip suggesting that Nancy had been interred in a shallow grave approximately 70 miles from her residence in Tucson. A search conducted on May 16 yielded no results, nor did a subsequent search prompted by another anonymous tip regarding an alternate nearby location.

Nancy Guthrie update: Here's what Pima County Sheriff stated Earlier in June, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a statement via X recognizing the search group. “We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.” the sheriff stated.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information,” Nanos added.