Who is Deidre Hall? 5 things to know as Days of Our Lives star slaps Craig Melvin during Today show live interview

Deidre Hall, on June 19, gave a staged slap to Today show host Craig Melvin during a live segment, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her role as Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives. This moment was prearranged at Melvin's own suggestion. Deidre Hall staged a slap on Today host Craig Melvin during a live segment celebrating her 50th anniversary as Marlena Evans. (Today show clip)

Here's what Craig Melvin said on Deidre Hall's dramatic slap During the interview, Melvin expressed to Hall that it would be “one of the greatest professional honours of my life” if she were to slap him.

Hall, who has executed this move several times over her five-decade career in daytime television, consented, saying: “You're a great slapper.”

She advised Melvin to tilt his head to one side as she swung, later stating that she “meant to miss.” Both shared a laugh as the studio audience reacted.

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When Melvin inquired if she had ever tallied the number of on-screen slaps she has delivered throughout her career, Hall confessed that she “couldn't begin to image.”

“It would be one of the greatest professional honors of my life if you could slap me,” Melvin then told her.

Following the broadcast, the clip rapidly circulated on social media, with many viewers deeming it one of the most entertaining live television moments of the year. The hashtag “staged slap” began to trend in the United States within an hour.

Who is Deidre Hall? Hall has portrayed psychiatrist Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives since 1976, establishing herself as one of the longest-serving actors in soap opera history. Following the show's transition to Peacock after its departure from NBC’s daytime lineup in 2022, Hall has maintained her role throughout this change. She is regarded as one of the most recognizable personalities in American daytime television.

The slap is a hallmark action within Days of Our Lives. Dramatic face slaps have been a staple in soap operas for many years, serving to emphasize moments of betrayal, revelation, or confrontation. Hall’s technique — a swift motion that concludes just beyond the face while the other actor turns away — is a standard practice in stage combat that has been honed over years of experience.

Who is Craig Melvin? Melvin has served as a Today anchor since 2018. His eagerness to engage in the segment exemplified the show's enduring strategy of merging interviews with interactive elements. The premiere of House of the Dragon Season 3 coincided with this date, rendering June 19 a notably eventful day for television news.

Hall refrained from discussing her future intentions on the show, focusing instead on the anniversary celebration. Days of Our Lives has been renewed on Peacock until at least 2027, and Hall has not suggested any plans to depart from her role. The interview revisited her experiences of joining the cast in 1976 and the evolution of audience engagement with daytime dramas.

The segment from the Today show has been extensively circulated since its airing. Viewers of the show have described it as a suitable homage to a character who has played a pivotal role in some of the most intense narratives in daytime television.