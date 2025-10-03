Who is Melvin Eng? NYPD cop pretended to be part of Trump's security; raises concerns for President's safety

A New York Police Department cop reportedly risked it all to enter the Ryder Cup, and is now facing the consequences of his actions. Melvin Eng, a detective with the NYPD, has been suspended without pay for trying to enter the Ryder Cup while pretending to be a part of President Donald Trump's security detail, Fox News reported. Melvin Eng is now facing administrative charges for theft of services.(X/@majorbrainpain)

Eng attended the golfing tournament the same day Trump and his granddaughter, Kai were in attendance, as per the New York Post. The publication also reported that Eng was on sick leave but had arrived at Bethpage Black on Friday in full tactical gear.

Who is Melvin Eng?

Eng, 46, works for the Financial Crimes Task Force, Newsweek reported. He has been a police officer since 2011 and became a detective in 2017. He won an excellent police duty award in 2013, as per Newsweek.

He is now facing administrative charges for theft of services. Eng would have been in the clear if not for the magazine he dropped in front of security. The Post reported, citing a police source, Eng had “got in there with his gun, past Secret Service, past the state police.”

Notably, this has raised concerns since Eng pretended to be a part of Trump's security detail, and the protocols regarding POTUS are very high. Further, tensions in the US remain high after the fatal shooting of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk at a university event on September 10.

“Scary - this implies if you just dress up like law-enforcement wearing the right outfit, no one is even gonna ID you. Isn’t this like every action movie ever made? Dress up like a paramedic in a rush and no one’s gonna ask you any questions?,” a person on X reacted to Eng's actions.

Another person remarked, “I want to know a whole lot more about this NYPD detective AND how SEAN CURRAN is running the Secret Service! Too many instances of people getting too close to the President.”

Yet another said, “He could've assassinated Trump if he'd succeeded in entry. Serious investigation is called for.”