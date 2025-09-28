What’s the biggest Ryder Cup victory margin ever? Here's all you need to know

The 45th Ryder Cup is in progress at the Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. Team Europe seems poised to win the prestigious biannual event for the 13th time since its participation began in 1979. Biggest Ryder Cup victory margins: What do the record books say about the prestigious tournament?(Getty Images via AFP)

Going into the final day of the event, Team Europe has a massive lead of 11½-4½. It would require a miraculous comeback for Team USA to win from this position. Which leads sports fans to ask: What is the biggest victory margin ever at the Ryder Cup?

Biggest Ryder Cup win margin in the history of the event

As per the BBC, since the modern format of the tournament took shape in 1979, wherein Team Europe takes on Team USA, the biggest win margin recorded by a team was 19-9 in 2021, by Team USA.

If one takes into account the entire history of the Ryder Cup, the record for the widest gap in scores still lies with Team United States. They defeated Great Britain 23½-8½ in 1967, with a whopping 15-point margin of victory.

Biggest lead heading into the final day

As far as the leads going into the final day of the Ryder Cup are concerned, the record lies with the current European team. As per the PGA’s official website, their 11½-4½ lead is the widest before the final day since the USA vs Europe format was introduced in 1979.

The previous record was also held by the Europeans, as they had an 11-5 lead before the final day in the 2004 edition.

Unfortunately for the Americans, the biggest comeback registered on the final day of a Ryder Cup edition was only from four points behind. This happened twice in Ryder Cup’s annuals, in 1999 and 2012.

As per the tournament’s official website, in 1999, Team USA came back from 10-6 down to eventually win the tournament 14½-13½. In 2012, it was the turn of the Europeans to mount a similar comeback, winning by the same scoreline after trailing 10-6 themselves.

Ryder Cup Day 3 tee time

The first tee-off on the final day of the ongoing edition of the Ryder Cup takes place at 12:02 PM Eastern and 5:02 PM London time. The live action will be available on NBC in the US and Sky Sports in Great Britain. An online stream will be provided by Fubo.

FAQs

What is the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments that takes place biannually. It features Team USA taking on Team Europe over three days.

Where is the latest edition of the Ryder Cup taking place?

The current edition of the Ryder Cup is taking place at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

What is the score heading into the final day of action?

Team Europe is leading 11½-4½ heading into the final day of action.