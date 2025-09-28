‘Greg Bodine not wrong…’: Justin Rose faces flak for fighting with Bryson at Ryder Cup; Scheffler steps in

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Greg Bodine, was in the center of a heated exchange between the American and Justin Rose at the Ryder Cup on Saturday. Eventually, others on the green, including Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, had to step in. Greg Bodine, caddie for Bryson DeChambeau, shakes hands with Justin Rose (Getty Images via AFP)

Rose clashed with Team USA's DeChambeau and his caddie on the 15th green. The incident, captured on NBC cameras, unfolded amid Europe's dominant 5.5-2.5 lead after Day 1, with Rose and partner Tommy Fleetwood securing a 3&2 victory over DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

The confrontation began when Rose, lining up a birdie putt on the par-4 15th, snapped at Bodine for allegedly stepping into his line of sight. Rose, who had just sunk the putt to maintain Europe's edge, confronted Bodine firmly, ordering him aside.

As the group walked to the 16th tee, DeChambeau joined the fray, yapping at Rose and Fleetwood in a heated exchange, while Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, attempted to de-escalate.

Fleetwood, visibly amused, laughed off the tension, but Rose's frustration lingered, with NBC commentators noting the "misunderstanding" over shot order.

Explaining the arguement, Rose told NBC: “I was waiting to putt. The boys were obviously working on their read, going through a lot of their calculations and bits and pieces. I waited a few seconds. And then I felt like they came up again, and I questioned, ‘It’s my putt, right?’ Or however I said it. Maybe I didn’t say it as politely as I could’ve said it in the moment. By no means was there any disrespect, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.”

Several social media users defended Greg Bodine, saying his actions were unintentional.

“Looks like this is was Justin Rose was pissed at Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Greg Bodine about. Seems pretty accidental from Bodine ?” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I used to think Justin Rose was one of the nicest guys ever played golf but the little sh*t fit he showed today against one of the caddies from the US tells me he’s a lowlife piece of sh*t lost all respect for him,” another person added.