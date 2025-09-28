Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and caddies get into a fight at Ryder Cup; Tommy Fleetwood snubbed

The Ryder Cup saw chaos erupt during the 15th hole, when Justin Rose got into a fight with Bryson DeChambeau's caddy. Bryson also got into an altercation with Tommy Fleetwood, walking off the green. Team Europe's Justin Rose and Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau argue on the 15th green. (Reuters)

Amid all this, Fleetwood was reportedly snubbed. The interviewer there reportedly ignored the ‘phenomenal play’ by Fleetwood and Rose, choosing instead to focus on on a ‘minor incident’, a user on X commented.

What happened between Rose and DeChambeau

When walking off the 15th green, Rose appeared to have words with DeChambeau's caddie, Greg Bodine. While it was unclear, initially, what the conversation was about, it appeared to stem from Bodine inadvertently stepping in Rose's line.

After the match, Rose told NBC about the incident, “I was waiting to putt. The boys were obviously working on their read, going through a lot of their calculations and bits and pieces. I waited a few seconds. And then I felt like they came up again, and I questioned, ‘It’s my putt, right?’ Or however I said it. Maybe I didn’t say it as politely as I could’ve said it in the moment. By no means was there any disrespect, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.”

DeChambeau, meanwhile, did not appear to appreciate Rose confronting Bodine.

Ryder Cup 2025 update

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have put Team Europe on the verge of an increasingly rare achievement: a Ryder Cup win on the road.

Team Europe is a mere 5 1/2 points away from retaining the Ryder Cup and six points from winning it outright after once again thrashing the United States team in foursomes Saturday morning at Bethpage Black.

As defending champs, the Europeans need just 14 points to retain the Cup and 14 1/2 to win. They established an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead after the third of five sessions, with afternoon fourball and Sunday's 12 singles matches still to come.

The home team has won each of the past five Ryder Cups, a run that began after Europe's come-from-behind upset in 2012, the "Miracle at Medinah."

Any home-field advantage the US had entering the week was undone by Europe's dominance in foursomes. Europe went 6-2 in the format this week after winning seven points in foursomes in 2023.

