Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Justin Rose vs Bryson DeChambeau at Ryder Cup: What caused the massive argument? First details

Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:31 am IST

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, and some caddies got into an intense argument at the Ryder Cup on Saturday.

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, and some caddies got into an intense argument at the Ryder Cup on Saturday. This came after the United States entered the session of four-balls trailing Europe 8½ to 3½. At the time of writing this story, Europe was in the lead and would need 1½ points on Sunday to reach the 14 points needed to retain the title.

Justin Rose of Team Europe reacts after missing a putt on the 11th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches(Getty Images via AFP)
Justin Rose vs Bryson DeChambeau: What happened at Saturday's session?

Rose appeared to mouth at DeChambeau's caddie, Greg Bodin, as players walked off the 15th green. It likely stemmed from Bodine stepping in Rose's line on the green.

Explaining what happened, Justin Rose told NBC: “I was waiting to putt. The boys were obviously working on their read, going through a lot of their calculations and bits and pieces. I waited a few seconds. And then I felt like they came up again, and I questioned, ‘It’s my putt, right?’ Or however I said it. Maybe I didn’t say it as politely as I could’ve said it in the moment. By no means was there any disrespect, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.”

DeChambeau seemed upset with Rose for confronting Bodine.

