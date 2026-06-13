Duck in a jersey steals the show as World Cup fever sweeps Mexico

Mexico’s FIFA World Cup campaign got off to a winning start as the hosts defeated South Africa 2-0 at Estadio Azteca on June 11. Celebrations quickly spilled beyond the stadium, with fans across Mexico City turning streets into lively party zones filled with music, dancing and national colours.

Amid the excitement, an unexpected star emerged online. A viral video showed a pet duck waddling down a neighbourhood street dressed in a miniature Mexico football jersey. Accompanied by a woman and child, the bird drew smiles and smartphone cameras from amused onlookers.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with users calling it a perfect example of the country’s passion for football. Many joked that the tournament had barely begun and already delivered one of its most memorable moments.