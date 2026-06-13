Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Duck in a jersey steals the show as World Cup fever sweeps Mexico

    As World Cup fever sweeps Mexico, a pet duck dressed in a tiny Mexico football jersey has become an unlikely internet sensation

    Published on: Jun 13, 2026 1:47 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mexico’s FIFA World Cup campaign got off to a winning start as the hosts defeated South Africa 2-0 at Estadio Azteca on June 11. Celebrations quickly spilled beyond the stadium, with fans across Mexico City turning streets into lively party zones filled with music, dancing and national colours.

    Duck in a jersey
    Duck in a jersey

    Amid the excitement, an unexpected star emerged online. A viral video showed a pet duck waddling down a neighbourhood street dressed in a miniature Mexico football jersey. Accompanied by a woman and child, the bird drew smiles and smartphone cameras from amused onlookers.

    The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with users calling it a perfect example of the country’s passion for football. Many joked that the tournament had barely begun and already delivered one of its most memorable moments.

    • Aadrika Sominder
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aadrika Sominder

      Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Duck In A Jersey Steals The Show As World Cup Fever Sweeps Mexico
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Duck In A Jersey Steals The Show As World Cup Fever Sweeps Mexico
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes