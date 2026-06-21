Nancy Guthrie case: Major update on Savannah's missing mom's Facebook activity amid ongoing probe

Modifications have been implemented on Nancy Guthrie's personal Facebook account over four months following her disappearance. After Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, her Facebook account was altered over four months. The 84-year-old was active online shortly before her vanishing, and her posts and friends lists remained publicly accessible. (REUTERS)

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, was engaged on the social media platform in the days preceding her vanishing. Her account remained accessible, with a significant portion of the information being public, encompassing her posts, friends lists, photographs, and additional content, Parade reported.

Nancy Guthrie's friends list has been set to private In a new update, Guthrie's friends list has been set to private. Her account indicates that she has 372 friends, yet none are visible to the public, as per Parade. Additionally, her personal information is also restricted, with her account only identifying her as "female" and lacking any other publicly accessible details.

It seems that the privacy settings were altered by someone who has access to the account, although it remains uncertain who implemented these changes.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New theory emerges on identity of suspect caught on doorbell cam: ‘the ball has been dropped’

Nancy Guthrie's Facebook account update This is not the first instance of modifications being made to Guthrie's Facebook account. In mid-February, just weeks following Guthrie's disappearance, the comments on her posts were disabled.

Guthrie's Facebook account remains active on the platform, although it is uncertain whether her family intends to maintain it.

Authorities report that the 84-year-old was taken from her home in Arizona during the night. Investigators are diligently pursuing the case, examining tips and evidence in an effort to uncover the circumstances surrounding Guthrie's disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has not provided any public updates regarding the case for several weeks. Nevertheless, a volunteer organization in Mexico has stated that they received an anonymous tip indicating that Guthrie may be buried in an unmarked grave close to the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting them to conduct thorough searches in recent weeks.

Anyone possessing information about her location or the events that may have transpired is encouraged to contact Tucson’s 88-Crime hotline at 1-520-882-7463 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.