Nancy Guthrie update: Polygraph expert drops big claim on FBI's role amid row over ransom notes

Nearly five months after Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, since then there is no breakthrough in the case. New reports suggest ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie's case may be authentic. (Getty Images via AFP)

Nancy vanished on February 1 and her whereabouts remain unknown. Now, a new claim by polygraph expert Lisa Ribacoff, along with fresh details from an FBI source and reports about alleged ransom notes has brought renewed attention to the investigation.

What is expert saying A new claim has surfaced in the Nancy Guthrie case, with an expert suggesting investigators may already know the identity of the person behind her disappearance.

Lisa Ribacoff, MsED, CPE, posted on X, “FBI already knows who it was which is why they stopped engaging with @TMZ.”

TMZ source breaks silence According to TMZ, an FBI source contacted the outlet on Tuesday morning about the Nancy Guthrie ransom demands as well as the person claiming to know where her body is buried.

The source contacted TMZ after nearly a month of getting ghosted by the agency.

The source, who is directly involved in the investigation, told TMZ that Savannah Guthrie publicly asked the kidnappers to return her mother's body and offered money because investigators believed the kidnappers may have panicked after Nancy died shortly after being taken. According to the source, Savannah hoped the offer would encourage the kidnappers to reveal where Nancy was.

As per TMZ, Kidnappers never responded to the offer and no ransom money was paid. The only payment made was a small amount of Bitcoin that the FBI deposited into the kidnappers' account in an unsuccessful attempt to identify them.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent drops bombshell, says FBI is '75% close' to arresting 'porch guy'

FBI continues hunt for person behind mystery emails The FBI source told TMZ that investigators are still actively trying to identify the person who sent nearly a dozen emails claiming to know where Nancy's body is and who kidnapped her. The source said agents believe they will eventually find the individual.

Additionally, the report said that the FBI believes the person behind the emails may be a woman.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Trump reacts as chilling ransom note claims 84-year-old is dead, ‘Gone through hell’

What we know about ransom notes This all comes after a separate report revealed that a series of ransom notes sent to media outlets after Nancy's disappearance are believed to have come from her actual kidnappers. According to sources familiar with the investigation, CBS News reported that authorities believe the notes are authentic and that the messages were sent by the same person or group using the same digital IP address.

The messages were also sent to an Arizona television station as well as several other news outlets. According to Air Mail, the first note claimed Nancy was “safe but cared” and demanded $4 million in Bitcoin in exchange for her release.

However, a second message made the disturbing claim that Nancy who required daily medication for a serious heart condition, had died.