Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie's heartbreaking reaction after ransom note claimed mother died; ‘we beg you now…’
TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie had put out a message after the family reportedly got a ransom note indicating Nancy Guthrie had died after the kidnapping.
New reports have emerged that the Guthrie family got a ransom note which had indicated 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie had died. Notably, this ransom note had come sometime back and now TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's public message after receiving said ransom note has surfaced.
To be sure, when the family had gotten the second ransom note after Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, there was chatter on ground in Tucson that the note indicated the octogenarian had passed away. “There was chatter on the ground in Tucson that the second note indicated Nancy may have passed and there was speculation based off the behavior and wording in one or more of the Guthrie family videos that the family received the message that Nancy had passed,” Fox News reporter Matt Finn noted.
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Meanwhile, AZFamily's Mac Colson referred to direct quotes from the ransom letter, saying there were phrases like ‘She perished shortly after she was taken’, ‘She is buried in nature now...’, and ‘We are truly sorry’.
Nancy Guthrie had been reported missing on February 1, and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. When speaking to TODAY in March, Savannah had said she believed the ransom notes to be real. On February 7, Savannah had shared a heartbreaking public message, which many are now interpreting to be an acceptance of the fate Guthrie met with after she was kidnapped.
Savannah Guthrie's reaction to Nancy Guthrie ransom note
Savannah Guthrie had released a video on February 7, alongside brother Camron, and sister Annie Guthrie. They made an appeal to the kidnappers in the video, after receiving the ransom notes.
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared Savannah's response from a few months back. “Savannah said she was told by God that Nancy was with him,” the law enforcement expert said.
In the video, Savannah could be heard saying “we received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate...”. As per the Fox News reporter, this was interpreted by some as ‘we understand she may have passed, please return her body for a celebration of life.’
It has been over four months since Guthrie was reported missing. Authorities had said at the start that the case was time sensitive given her advanced age and the fact that her medication had been left behind at home. Reports indicate Guthrie suffers from cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker. However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is lead on the case, and the FBI, which is assisting, have not declared Guthrie is dead, and continue to treat the case as a kidnapping matter, as per information shared with the public.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More