Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie's heartbreaking reaction after ransom note claimed mother died; ‘we beg you now…’

New reports have emerged that the Guthrie family got a ransom note which had indicated 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie had died. Notably, this ransom note had come sometime back and now TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's public message after receiving said ransom note has surfaced. Savannah Guthrie's message to the kidnappers has resurfaced after reports claimed the second ransom note indicated Nancy Guthrie had died. (AP)

To be sure, when the family had gotten the second ransom note after Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, there was chatter on ground in Tucson that the note indicated the octogenarian had passed away. “There was chatter on the ground in Tucson that the second note indicated Nancy may have passed and there was speculation based off the behavior and wording in one or more of the Guthrie family videos that the family received the message that Nancy had passed,” Fox News reporter Matt Finn noted.

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Meanwhile, AZFamily's Mac Colson referred to direct quotes from the ransom letter, saying there were phrases like ‘She perished shortly after she was taken’, ‘She is buried in nature now...’, and ‘We are truly sorry’.

Nancy Guthrie had been reported missing on February 1, and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. When speaking to TODAY in March, Savannah had said she believed the ransom notes to be real. On February 7, Savannah had shared a heartbreaking public message, which many are now interpreting to be an acceptance of the fate Guthrie met with after she was kidnapped.

Savannah Guthrie's reaction to Nancy Guthrie ransom note Savannah Guthrie had released a video on February 7, alongside brother Camron, and sister Annie Guthrie. They made an appeal to the kidnappers in the video, after receiving the ransom notes.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared Savannah's response from a few months back. “Savannah said she was told by God that Nancy was with him,” the law enforcement expert said.