Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie pays heartfelt tribute to ‘hero’ husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie honored her husband, Michael Feldman, with a heartfelt Father's Day message on Instagram. Savannah Guthrie posted a heartfelt Father’s Day message for her husband, featuring their kids. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

On Sunday, Guthrie posted a photo of her two children, daughter Vale, aged 11, and son Charley, aged 9, embracing their father, accompanied by the caption: “Our hero. Happy Father's Day.”

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of the Today cohost, has been missing from her residence in the Catalina Foothills region of Tucson, Arizona, for over four months.

The last sighting of Guthrie occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on January 31, when a family member dropped her off at home following dinner. She was reported missing around noon the following day after failing to arrive at a friend's house to view a church service online.

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance case remains active The police overseeing the investigation into Nancy's disappearance have stated that the case is still active. On June 1, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed local station KOLD-TV: "This is a very sensitive case. But what really makes it prolonged is we do rely on labs for the digital part of this case, which is very critical."

"We want to make sure that DNA doesn't just identify a suspect. It also exonerates those who are innocent," he added.

Nancy Guthrie case: No suspect named yet Authorities have yet to publicly name a suspect or establish a motive regarding Nancy's suspected abduction. On February 10, the FBI released footage depicting what it characterized as a masked, armed man captured by her doorbell camera on the morning of her disappearance.

The FBI is currently analyzing mixed DNA discovered at Nancy Guthrie's residence, which includes a hair sample.

A total reward of $1.2 million is being offered for information that leads to her recovery.

The FBI, along with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, is urging anyone with information to reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The agency has established a reward of up to $50,000 for information that results in Nancy's recovery or the apprehension of individuals connected to her disappearance.