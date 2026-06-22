Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie pays heartfelt tribute to ‘hero’ husband Michael Feldman
Savannah Guthrie celebrated Father's Day on Instagram, sharing a photo of her children, Vale and Charley, honoring their father, Michael Feldman.
Savannah Guthrie honored her husband, Michael Feldman, with a heartfelt Father's Day message on Instagram.
On Sunday, Guthrie posted a photo of her two children, daughter Vale, aged 11, and son Charley, aged 9, embracing their father, accompanied by the caption: “Our hero. Happy Father's Day.”
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of the Today cohost, has been missing from her residence in the Catalina Foothills region of Tucson, Arizona, for over four months.
The last sighting of Guthrie occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on January 31, when a family member dropped her off at home following dinner. She was reported missing around noon the following day after failing to arrive at a friend's house to view a church service online.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie dead? One ransom note seeks disturbing apology for accidentally killing her
Nancy Guthrie disappearance case remains active
The police overseeing the investigation into Nancy's disappearance have stated that the case is still active. On June 1, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed local station KOLD-TV: "This is a very sensitive case. But what really makes it prolonged is we do rely on labs for the digital part of this case, which is very critical."
"We want to make sure that DNA doesn't just identify a suspect. It also exonerates those who are innocent," he added.
Nancy Guthrie case: No suspect named yet
Authorities have yet to publicly name a suspect or establish a motive regarding Nancy's suspected abduction. On February 10, the FBI released footage depicting what it characterized as a masked, armed man captured by her doorbell camera on the morning of her disappearance.
The FBI is currently analyzing mixed DNA discovered at Nancy Guthrie's residence, which includes a hair sample.
A total reward of $1.2 million is being offered for information that leads to her recovery.
The FBI, along with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, is urging anyone with information to reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The agency has established a reward of up to $50,000 for information that results in Nancy's recovery or the apprehension of individuals connected to her disappearance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More