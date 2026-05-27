Nancy Guthrie update: What are wrench attacks? Shocking theory emerges amid missing probe

Amid the ongoing investigation into Nancy Guthrie's missing case, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said that the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother could be associated with a violent type of cryptocurrency-related crime referred to as a “wrench attack”. Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer links Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to a rise in violent cryptocurrency crimes known as 'wrench attacks.' (REUTERS)

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her residence close to Tucson, Arizona, during the early hours of February 1. Coffindaffer stated that the situation mirrors an escalating criminal strategy where victims are either physically coerced or kidnapped to gain access to cryptocurrency holdings.

Authorities have stated their belief that Guthrie was abducted involuntarily, although investigators have yet to publicly name a suspect or report any arrests.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has indicated that investigators are aware of the motive, but have not revealed additional information.



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Connection between Nancy Guthrie case and Scottsdale home invasion Coffindaffer has previously hinted at a connection between Guthrie’s case and a purported home invasion that occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, the day before Guthrie's disappearance, which was allegedly associated with a scheme to steal millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

“I have been speaking about a wrench attack that took place literally about 90 minutes North of Nancy's house the day before Nancy was attacked since early March,” Coffindaffer stated in a post on X on Tuesday.

“A wrench attack checks a lot of boxes in terms of Nancy's case. I have been concerned that this is a likely possibility for months.”

In a different post, she clarified that the victims of these attacks are typically individuals possessing cryptocurrency wealth or those connected to someone who has such wealth.