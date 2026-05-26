Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent gives 3 possible motives for suspect after ‘wrench attack’ claim

Nearly four months have passed since Nancy Guthrie went missing, but investigators have barely made any progress in solving the case. The only major public clue remains the suspect's video caught on Nancy Guthrie's door camera. Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has put forth a new hypothesis on the suspect known as “porch guy.” A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 1. (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking about the case in a social media post, Coffindaffer explored three possible motives behind the mysterious disappearance and questioned whether the suspect could have been involved in a larger criminal operation.

Ex-FBI Agent's 3 Theories On ‘Porch Guy’ ‘Wrench Attack’ Theory One theory she discussed was the possibility of a so-called “wrench attack,” a term often used to describe violent crimes where victims are physically threatened or assaulted to gain access to financial assets.

Coffindaffer said if the suspect had been hired through criminal channels or the dark web to intimidate Nancy Guthrie for financial gain, it would be unusual for the victim to be killed.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie motive bombshell: Expert exposes chilling 'wrench attack' cyber kidnapping twist

“If this was a wrench attack, would a wrench facilitator ever kill the person? The answer is no,” Coffindaffer said, noting that such criminals typically avoid escalating situations unnecessarily to avoid additional law enforcement attention.

‘Hired Killer’ Theory Coffindaffer also addressed the possibility that the suspect may have been hired by someone else. But she expressed skepticism about that theory as well, arguing that contract-style crimes increase the number of people who know about the operation. It increases the risk of exposure.

“If this was an attack of an individual who hired somebody to carry out this crime, would that individual kill them? I doubt it,” she explained. “That’s just too many people in the know.”

Suspect Acted Alone Theory Rather, the former FBI agent appeared more convinced by another scenario, that the suspect may have acted alone out of anger or revenge against the Guthrie family. In that case, she believes identifying the suspect could become extremely difficult unless someone close to him comes forward or investigators uncover usable DNA evidence.

“Very few people have any idea who porch guy is and that’s why nobody is coming forward,” she said.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: New pajamas discovered near her Tucson home could be major breakthrough

New Pajama Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Residence According to YouTube channel JLR Investigates, searchers recently found an area of disturbed soil near Highway 79, approximately 30 minutes north of Nancy Guthrie’s residence. A pajama top was reportedly located close to the site during the search effort by volunteers. Later, JLR Investigates claimed that the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene and collected the pajama shirt as potential evidence.

The discovery was reportedly made by Ann and Todd from Voices for The Missing alongside the JLR Investigates team. In a post shared on X, the group stated that the condition of the ground appeared suspicious enough for authorities to be contacted immediately.