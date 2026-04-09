Is Nancy Guthrie dead or alive? A look at contradictory claims made by chilling notes

Months after Nancy Guthrie went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead. An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File) (AP)

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Is Nancy Guthrie dead or alive? While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico.

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The first note was received on Monday morning, April 6, the same day Savannah returned to the ‘Today’ show. The person “has been offering to rat out the kidnappers” for about two months now, TMZ reported. They said that their demand for 1 bitcoin to "deliver them on a silver platter" still stands.

The person sent a second letter saying, "I Saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico."

In the first note, however, the sender said of Nancy that "she is dead."

TMZ said that they sent the note to the FBI, but feds are not convinced that it is legit. There has notably been no deposit into the related bitcoin address, which is the account they created back in February.

The first letter said, per the outlet, “It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam ... they are free and the case is frozen but the ego's remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at it's finest."

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The person said that they will give up the info for half a bitcoin, and when there is a public arrest, the other half gets transferred to their bitcoin wallet. They also stressed that they have been out of the United States for over five years, and have nothing to do with the "horrific crime."

The person insisted in the second letter that they are not motivated by greed. "I just want whats fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program,” they wrote.