Kriti Sanon strikes 2 crore real estate deal in Alibaug

Mumbai: National award-winning actor Kriti Sanon has purchased a property in the beach town of Alibaug. The 2,000 sq feet premium plot costing more than ₹2 crore oversees a vast green cover that is part of a project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Sanon will now be Amitabh Bachchan’s neighbour who purchased a 10,000 sq feet plot in April this year. Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon poses for photos during Father’s Day celebrations, in Mumbai, Friday, May 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_24_2024_000339A) (PTI)

Alibaug has, of late, emerged as a preferred real estate destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) seeking luxury retreats and investment opportunities. Its proximity to Mumbai, coupled with well-developed infrastructure and coastal landscape, has fueled a surge in demand for premium properties in recent years.

The recently inaugurated MTHL connectivity further enhances connectivity for these high-end investors seeking retreat in Alibaug’s real estate landscape.

As per plans, the sewerage and stormwater drains will be developed by HoABL while the actual construction of the property will have to be undertaken by plot owners as per rules and regulations of local bodies and state government. Once the Occupation Certificate (OC) is received, a society will be formed for the 20-acre plot where 150-plus plots are being sold. These plots vary anywhere between 2,000 sq feet to 5,000 sq feet. There are two clubhouses, and a natural water stream flowing along these plots and shares its plot with the main road there.

Speaking on her first investment with HoABL, Kriti Sanon said, “I am now a proud and happy landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha, beautiful development, Sol De Alibaug. Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio. Even my father was impressed with this investment. It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. What I appreciated the most was how easy HoABL made the process of buying land for me. There is no better time to invest in Alibaug than now.”

Bachchan had bought a 10,000 sq feet land parcel for ₹10 crore from HoABL earlier this year, valued at ₹14.5 crore.

“Kriti Sanon’s investment in Sol de Alibaug marks a significant milestone for the House of Abhinandan Lodha, reinforcing our status as elite land investments. Her choice underscores the allure of our meticulously crafted retreat. At HoABL, we’re dedicated to redefining exclusive living, and with Sol de Alibaug, we offer not just land, but an unparalleled lifestyle,” said Samujjwal Ghosh CEO, The House of Abhinandan Lodha.