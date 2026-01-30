Virat Kohli's Instagram account up and running, fans rejoice after overnight outrage: ‘Aa gaya bhai’

Virat Kohli fans, can take it easy. The former India captain's Instagram account is back up. Yes, the profile was down for several hours; however, it is back up again. The profile, which has 274 million followers, has been restored and everything is back to normal. The old 1,044 posts are back, and fans can once again see old pictures and videos of Kohli. However, it is not known what prompted the disappearance of the 37-year-old's profile. An official clarification is awaited. Indore: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand. (PTI)

The sudden disappearance of Kohli from Instagram sent fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy, and the legendary batter trended within an hour. Fans started speculating a variety of reasons behind this sudden move, and many wondered whether Kohli was eventually making up his mind to retire from international cricket.

However, it is nothing of that sort, and the account is restored. It is also worth noting that, along with Kohli, his elder brother Vikas also disappeared from Instagram at the same time.