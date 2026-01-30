Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Virat Kohli's Instagram account up and running, fans rejoice after overnight outrage: ‘Aa gaya bhai’

    Virat Kohli fans, can take it easy. The former India captain's Instagram account is back up.

    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 9:49 AM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virat Kohli fans, can take it easy. The former India captain's Instagram account is back up. Yes, the profile was down for several hours; however, it is back up again. The profile, which has 274 million followers, has been restored and everything is back to normal. The old 1,044 posts are back, and fans can once again see old pictures and videos of Kohli. However, it is not known what prompted the disappearance of the 37-year-old's profile. An official clarification is awaited.

    Indore: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand. (PTI)
    Indore: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand. (PTI)

    The sudden disappearance of Kohli from Instagram sent fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy, and the legendary batter trended within an hour. Fans started speculating a variety of reasons behind this sudden move, and many wondered whether Kohli was eventually making up his mind to retire from international cricket.

    However, it is nothing of that sort, and the account is restored. It is also worth noting that, along with Kohli, his elder brother Vikas also disappeared from Instagram at the same time.

    Also Read: R Ashwin ‘spoke to’ Virat Kohli after being accused of ‘indirect attack’: ‘Thanks for giving us a reason to bond’

    Kohli's account was back up around 8:30 AM on Friday morning. However, the right-handed batter hasn't made any new posts.

    Virat Kohli Instagram back up and running (Virat Kohli - Instagram )
    Virat Kohli Instagram back up and running (Virat Kohli - Instagram )

    As soon as Kohli's name became public on Friday morning, fans of the superstar expressed their ecstasy on X. While Kohli might be back on Instagram, his brother Vikas' profile still cannot be seen on the platform.

    Check out some of the fan reactions:

    Kohli's recent smashing form in ODIs

    Kohli was most recently seen in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored one century and one fifty. The three matches saw the batter continuing with his supreme form in the 50-over format. In the last seven matches he has played for India, Kohli returned with three half-centuries and three tons.

    After the series against the Black Caps ended, Kohli left for London to spend some time with his family. He will now next be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

    After the IPL, Kohli is expected to feature in the three ODIs against England, scheduled for July 2026. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old also became the No.1 batter in the ICC ODI Rankings; however, he was only able to stay at the position for one week as Daryl Mitchell dethroned him following his two centuries and one fifty against India.

    • HT Sports Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Sports Desk

      At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule.
    News/Cricket/Virat Kohli's Instagram Account Up And Running, Fans Rejoice After Overnight Outrage: ‘Aa Gaya Bhai’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes