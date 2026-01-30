Virat Kohli's Instagram account up and running, fans rejoice after overnight outrage: ‘Aa gaya bhai’
Virat Kohli fans, can take it easy. The former India captain's Instagram account is back up.
Virat Kohli fans, can take it easy. The former India captain's Instagram account is back up. Yes, the profile was down for several hours; however, it is back up again. The profile, which has 274 million followers, has been restored and everything is back to normal. The old 1,044 posts are back, and fans can once again see old pictures and videos of Kohli. However, it is not known what prompted the disappearance of the 37-year-old's profile. An official clarification is awaited.
The sudden disappearance of Kohli from Instagram sent fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy, and the legendary batter trended within an hour. Fans started speculating a variety of reasons behind this sudden move, and many wondered whether Kohli was eventually making up his mind to retire from international cricket.
However, it is nothing of that sort, and the account is restored. It is also worth noting that, along with Kohli, his elder brother Vikas also disappeared from Instagram at the same time.
Kohli's account was back up around 8:30 AM on Friday morning. However, the right-handed batter hasn't made any new posts.
As soon as Kohli's name became public on Friday morning, fans of the superstar expressed their ecstasy on X. While Kohli might be back on Instagram, his brother Vikas' profile still cannot be seen on the platform.
Check out some of the fan reactions:
Kohli's recent smashing form in ODIs
Kohli was most recently seen in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored one century and one fifty. The three matches saw the batter continuing with his supreme form in the 50-over format. In the last seven matches he has played for India, Kohli returned with three half-centuries and three tons.
After the series against the Black Caps ended, Kohli left for London to spend some time with his family. He will now next be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
After the IPL, Kohli is expected to feature in the three ODIs against England, scheduled for July 2026. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old also became the No.1 batter in the ICC ODI Rankings; however, he was only able to stay at the position for one week as Daryl Mitchell dethroned him following his two centuries and one fifty against India.
