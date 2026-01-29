R Ashwin calls up Virat Kohli after being accused of ‘indirect attack’: ‘Thanks for giving us a reason to bond’

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli go back a long way. Both made their Test debuts the same year in 2011, and for the better part of the last decade, Ashwin became Kohli’s No. 1 spinner. Under Kohli, Ashwin rose through the ranks, emerging as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Think of the numerous memorable moments the two have been part of. Winning that iconic Test series in Australia for the first time in 2018, dominating teams on home soil with Ashwin wreaking havoc, winning the ICC Test mace five years in a row and reaching the final of the World Test Championship… the memories are plenty. Virat Kohli (left) and Ravichandran Ashwin (AFP)

Ashwin and Kohli even announced their Test retirements only a few months apart. During their time playing for India, it was reported that Ashwin and Kohli perhaps don’t see eye to eye, especially due to the former captain’s reluctance to play the spinner in overseas Tests. However, it mustn’t be forgotten that during Ashwin’s final moments in the Indian dressing room, he shared a heartwarming hug with Kohli, before confirming he was retiring from international cricket.

Ashwin targetted by troll Ashwin has often been at the receiving end of social media trolling. In a post accusing Ashwin of ‘indirectly attacking’ Kohli, the legendary India spinner wrote on X that he actually called up Kohli to discuss the incident and ended up having a good laugh.

“Just spoke to Virat about concern on the indirect attack, and we both had a good laugh about how social media works on such clickbait fan wars. Thanks for giving us a reason to bond and talk.”