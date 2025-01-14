A look at Virat Kohli's 10,000-square-foot Alibaug farmhouse as ex-IND captain returns from vacation

Virat Kohli was spotted at the Gateway of India jetty in Mumbai on Tuesday as he returned from a two-day stay at his sprawling holiday home in Alibaug with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The latter was seen returning from Alibaug on Monday. Kohli's poor returns with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 3-1, has put his place in the Indian Test team under a question mark. (Avas Wellness Instagram/AFP)

It has been a rather intense last few months for Kohli as he went through a gruelling and largely unsuccessful five-Test tour of Australia. His poor returns with the bat in the series, which India lost 3-1, has put his place in the Indian Test team under a question mark. It has also led to speculation over whether he will play domestic cricket for the first time in over a decade as the Ranji Trophy's next round starts on January 23. One can only assume that he may have decided to take a short break in Alibaug before getting back into the swing of things with the 2025 Champions Trophy coming up next month.

Kohli's sprawling Alibaug holiday home

Alibaug is where a number of big name celebrities have built their holiday homes. Kohli's home, according to the Architectural Digest, is built by the globally acclaimed Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA) led by Phillippe Fouche. A four-bedroom villa built over a 10,000-square-foot plot, natural materials such as pristine stones, exotic Italian marbles, raw travertines, and Turkish limestones have been used extensively to create the space.

The home also boasts high ceilings featuring natural hardwood that creates harmony throughout the first floor, and an elaborate open layout. The house is built with the intention of letting in as much natural light as possible. “The most interesting feature is the double-height cut-out ceiling in the living space, as it welcomes natural light. The more light… the better its energy," Kohli told the Architectural Design in January last year.

The property was developed by Avas Living and was developed under the Avas Bespoke banner. The technology in the house has been integrated with the Avas app that allows for home automation. It is integrated with features such as circadian lighting, gas leak detectors, and advanced air and water filtration among others.

"One thing that makes spending time here easy is the Avas app, which more or less organises everything for me. It gives me a customised dashboard of all the things I need while I’m here. My favourite feature is home automation," Kohli said.