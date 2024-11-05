Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Here's a peek into the legendary Indian cricketer's real estate portfolio

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 36th birthday on November 5, 2024. Kohli, who has been playing cricket for almost 15 years shot into the limelight with an under-19 World Cup win in 2008. Virat Kohli is known to have a collection of assets that include luxury homes, high-end cars and watches. Here’s a look at his property portfolio. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

Kohli is known to have a collection of assets that includes luxury homes, high-end cars and watches.

Here’s a look at the legendary Indian cricketer's property portfolio.

Sea-facing property in Mumbai’s Worli area

One of Kohli’s most prized properties is a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s posh Worli area. The cricketer bought the apartment in 2016. The four-bedroom apartment is 7,171-square-foot and is located on the 35th floor. Kohli reportedly bought the property for ₹34 crore.

The cricketer, who grew up in West Delhi, now owns a 10,000 sq ft house in Gurugram's upscale DLF Phase 1 which is reportedly valued at around ₹80 crore. It includes a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym among other amenities.

Holiday home in Alibaug

In 2022, the cricketer was in the news for purchasing a land parcel of size 3,350 sq. m at Zirad village in Alibaug of Maharashtra's Raigad district. An amount of ₹19.24 crore was paid for the property. In July this year, the former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to social media to offer a glimpse of his recently completed holiday home in Alibaug.

“The journey of building my Alibaug home has been a seamless experience, and seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. Huge thanks to the entire Avas team for making our dream home a reality,” Kohli wrote in a post on X, with a video depicting the 12-month journey of building the property.

"When I heard the plan, the project in itself is very unique. You have a sense of community, but at the same time, you have your own privacy and access to all the amenities you would need in a holiday home,” Kohli said in the video. He can be heard describing the property’s interiors as “subtle and classy” while the villa is constructed in a Californian Konkan style, allowing plenty of sunlight.

According to local brokers, land rates in Alibaug’s real estate market range between ₹3,000 to ₹15,000 per square feet, depending on the locality. They added that rental yields in the coastal town hover around 5-6% while value appreciation ranges anywhere between 12% to 15% on a per annum basis.

Offices in Gurugram

Virat Kohli has also leased 12 office spaces in Gurugram for a starting monthly rent of ₹8.85 lakh for a period of nine years, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm showed.

The office space is located in a project called Reach Comercia, a corporate tower in sector 68 in Gurugram. The total leased area is spread across an area of 18,430 sq. ft and comes with 37 car parkings. The starting monthly rent per month is ₹48 per sq. ft. The lease deed comes with a rent escalation provision of 5% every year.

The lessee is Mynd Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd. The company has paid a security deposit of ₹57.19 lakh, the lease deed showed. The lease deed was registered in June last year.

Also Read: From Amitabh Bachchan to Kriti Sanon and Suhana Khan, celebrities who've invested in land this year

The transaction was executed through Kohli's registered General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder Vikas Kohli, who is the cricketer's brother, the documents showed.

Other property transactions

In 2022, the cricketer had taken an apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West area on rent. As per the leave and license agreement shared by Zapkey, Kohli had taken an apartment in High Tide complex on lease

In October 2017, he had taken an apartment located on the 40th floor in the Raheja Legend building on rent.

Kohli had in 2016 bought an apartment in the project Omkar 1973 from Omkar Realtors and Developers on the 35th floor but cancelled the booking in 2018, according to sale deed and cancellation deed documents shared by Zapkey.com