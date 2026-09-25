The Vvaan review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller begins with promise but ends in a muddled mess

The result brings together actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia with the unlikely creative union of Ektaa Kapoor, whose supernatural Naagin franchise has spawned seven seasons, and TVF, the team behind grounded shows like Panchayat, Gullak. It is the kind of collab that makes you wonder whether the two sides actually found a strange sweet spot or simply put three different ideas in a blender.

Let me hazard a guess at how the first meeting for The Vvaan went: “Indian culture, a Goddess, Chhath Puja. Mytho-horror-comedy is having a moment, why not throw all three into one film?”

Why does the second half of The Vvaan struggle to maintain its narrative focus?

Why does the second half of The Vvaan struggle to maintain its narrative focus?

Does this experiment work? Let’s find out.

The plot The story revolves around Rishi (Sidharth), who lives in Mumbai with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah). The couple has been trying to conceive for a long time, but inexplicably are unable to. Meanwhile, Rishi’s elder brother and sister-in-law (Anuup Soni and Shweta Tiwari) have been urging the couple to return to their hometown for Chhath, something Rishi has been avoiding.

Eventually, financial pressure forces Rishi to return home to close a land deal, accompanied by Mamta and their friend, Ved (Maniesh Paul). Rishi plans to sell his share of the land for a substantial sum to make way for a road cutting through a sacred forest. But the proposed project doesn’t sit well with several villagers, who oppose disturbing the holy land. Rishi, however, remains determined, setting in motion a supernatural chain of events.

The makers crack an intriguing storyline, and for a while, The Vvaan, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, makes good use of it. The first half builds curiosity, carefully peeling back the layers of Rishi’s past while introducing the supernatural elements. There is also a natural flow to the transition from Mumbai to the more rooted world of the village.

The fact that the story draws inspiration from real life further lends a sense of relatability. For much of the first half, The Vvaan knows how to keep you invested, leaving enough unanswered questions to make you curious about the forbidden forest where no one can venture at night.