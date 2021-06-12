Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu: 'I was not the first choice for Haseen Dilruba, came to me after they exhausted all options'
Taapsee Pannu: 'I was not the first choice for Haseen Dilruba, came to me after they exhausted all options'

  • Taapsee Pannu has said that she was not the first choice for her upcoming film, Haseen Dilruba. The film also features Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:01 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set for her next release, Haseen Dilruba. However, she has revealed in an interview, that she was not the first choice for the movie.

The Netflix film also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The murder mystery, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2.

Taapsee Pannu told Navbharat Times in an interview, "The day Kanika Dhillon told me about the basic concept of Haseen Dilruba, I liked it a lot. Unfortunately, I was not the first choice for the film. It eventually came to me, after they exhausted all their options."

Speaking about the film, she had earlier told ANI, "It's not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is like candy in an actor's hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look with this one. I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here."

Taapsee was last seen in 2020 film, Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film and Taapsee's power-packed performance received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike.

