Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes almost all old ones
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is back on Instagram.
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is back on Instagram.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes almost all old ones

  • Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has returned to Instagram with fresh new pictures. He had deleted his last few posts from the app recently.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has purged his Instagram account of almost all his old posts. On Saturday, he shared new pictures of himself, a drastic shift from his usual, cryptic posts.

In the new pictures, Agastya Nanda is seen lounging on some cushions in a black jacket, blue pants and white shirt. He is seen looking somewhere in the distance as warm light of the golden hour falls on his face. He did not share any caption with the photos.

Agastya's followers showered him with compliments. Maheep Kapoor called him 'handsome' while Vikram Phadnis wrote, "Handsome howwwww are uuu." A follower wrote, "Golden hour photoshoot with the gals." Another comment read, "Smile so bright I have to wear sunglasses."

Agastya is the son of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He also has an elder sister, Navya Naveli Nanda. Agastya had made his Instagram account public in October last year. His posts had left even Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt confused.

Agastya used quirky pictures and had given his feed a scrapbook-like feel. Navya had replied in the comments section, “Oh hello.” In the comments section of another post, Navya asked, “Are you trying to be edgy?”

A post showed a picture of Agastya, with the words ‘I believe in the hustle, I don’t f**k with luck’ written next to him. Alia wrote, “hahaha exactly please explain your actions”.

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's fans ask his sister who Vamika looks like, here's what she said

Last year in May, Amitabh had shared a photo with Agastya from the gym. Many fans mentioned how he looked a lot like YouTuber Carry Minati. “Carry kya hota hai (What is Carry)?” Amitabh had replied to a fan's comment.

Amitabh was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. His next few projects include Brahmastra, Jhund and Goodbye.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agastya nanda amitabh bachchan navya naveli nanda + 1 more

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan was working on his film Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmina Mandanna when the shoot had to be cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus.
Amitabh Bachchan was working on his film Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmina Mandanna when the shoot had to be cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan talks of resuming work: 'Some quick scheduling is taking place'

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and spoke about getting back to work after a long break due the second wave of coronavirus. He would be resuming work for his film, Good Bye.
READ FULL STORY
Navya Naveli Nanda extends her support to Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt.
Navya Naveli Nanda extends her support to Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt.
tv

Navya Naveli Nanda is an Indian Idol 12 fan, meet her favourite contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, took to her Instagram Stories and showed her support to Sawai Bhatt, a contestant on Indian Idol 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.