e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan’s fans think grandson Agastya looks like Carry Minati, but he doesn’t know who that is

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans think grandson Agastya looks like Carry Minati, but he doesn’t know who that is

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans pointed out that his grandson Agastya looked like YouTuber Carry Minati in a recent Instagram post, but the star didn’t know who he was.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 11:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan’s fans had to tell him who Carry Minati is.
Amitabh Bachchan’s fans had to tell him who Carry Minati is.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his confusion when fans pointed out that his grandson, Agastya Nanda, looked like YouTuber Carry Minati in a recently shared Instagram post. “Carry kya hota hai (What is Carry)?” Amitabh wondered.

On Thursday, Amitabh had shared a black-and-white picture of himself and his grandson at their home gym in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..”

 

“Yeh baju mein Carry khada hai kya sir (Is that Carry standing next to you sir)?” one fan asked in the comments section. To this, Amitabh replied, ‘baju mein mera pota, mera grandson khada hai. Ye carry kya hota hai. (My grandson is standing next to me. What is this Carry)?”

Carry Minati recently made headlines when a video posted by him was taken down by YouTube for allegedly violating its terms of service. In the viral video, Carry had ‘roasted’ TikToker Amir Siddiqui. The video had earned millions of views, and was on track to become the most-liked non-music video on the platform, before it was taken down. He had also claimed that TikTok is an inferior platform to YouTube, and it restricts content creators’ time and imagination. He had pointed out numerous ‘flaws’ in Amir’s content.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan takes inspiration from grandson Agastya Nanda, strikes a cool pose in gym. See pic

Taking to social media, Carry Minati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, wrote that he is disappointed that the goal couldn’t be achieved, as it would have been an honour for all of India. He wrote that he looks forward to creating more content for his fans, for whom he is grateful.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In