Amitabh Bachchan’s fans think grandson Agastya looks like Carry Minati, but he doesn’t know who that is

bollywood

Updated: May 23, 2020 11:13 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his confusion when fans pointed out that his grandson, Agastya Nanda, looked like YouTuber Carry Minati in a recently shared Instagram post. “Carry kya hota hai (What is Carry)?” Amitabh wondered.

On Thursday, Amitabh had shared a black-and-white picture of himself and his grandson at their home gym in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..”

“Yeh baju mein Carry khada hai kya sir (Is that Carry standing next to you sir)?” one fan asked in the comments section. To this, Amitabh replied, ‘baju mein mera pota, mera grandson khada hai. Ye carry kya hota hai. (My grandson is standing next to me. What is this Carry)?”

Carry Minati recently made headlines when a video posted by him was taken down by YouTube for allegedly violating its terms of service. In the viral video, Carry had ‘roasted’ TikToker Amir Siddiqui. The video had earned millions of views, and was on track to become the most-liked non-music video on the platform, before it was taken down. He had also claimed that TikTok is an inferior platform to YouTube, and it restricts content creators’ time and imagination. He had pointed out numerous ‘flaws’ in Amir’s content.

Taking to social media, Carry Minati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, wrote that he is disappointed that the goal couldn’t be achieved, as it would have been an honour for all of India. He wrote that he looks forward to creating more content for his fans, for whom he is grateful.

