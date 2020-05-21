e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan takes inspiration from grandson Agastya Nanda, strikes a cool pose in gym. See pic

Amitabh Bachchan takes inspiration from grandson Agastya Nanda, strikes a cool pose in gym. See pic

Amitabh Bachchan hit the gym at his residence for his regular workout with grandson Agastya during lockdown.

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 13:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan with Agastya Nanda in Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan with Agastya Nanda in Mumbai.
         

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an inspiring picture with grandson Agastya Nanda straight from the gym at his Mumbai residence. The septuagenarian can be seen striking a cool pose with Agastya while holding a dumbbell in one of his hands.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..” Both Amitabh and Agastya can be seen posing with dumbbells in their gym area.

Hindustantimes

He took to his blog to add, “.. there have never been easy ways out of a crisis .. there shall ever be crisis in easy ways .. the fight needs both .. scream the endeavour .. ‘summon up the blood .. disguise fair nature with hard favoured rage ..’ Shakespeare it .. and DO !!”

However, the fun doesn’t end there as the 77-year-old actor showed a keen interest in reading the reactions to the post. As Bhumi Pednekar commented, “You’re a baller sir,” the actor asked her “eh?? What’s a ‘baller’..wo jo ball fekta hai!!! (the one who throws the ball?)” He also showered Rohit Roy’s comment with hearts as the former wrote,”Woooooaaah!! The coolest gent this side of the planet! Or any side of the planet actually!! Love you Amit ji.”

When one of his followers asked, “Ye baju me carry khada hai kya sir? (Is this Carry on your side?)” the actor replied, “He is my grandson, what is carry?” Several of his fans quickly updated him with information about YouTuber Carry Minati, post which the actor wrote, “Ok got the answer.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s DIY Batman costume is a hit, actor thanks mom: ‘You really let me express myself’

Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates her graduation ceremony at home.
Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates her graduation ceremony at home.

The Pink actor is staying in Mumbai with his daughter Shweta Bachchan and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya. Navya had recently celebrated her convocation at home with a DIY gown and a paper cap. Amitabh had shared several pictures of her in her “impromptu gown and cap,” posing along with Shweta.

Taking it to Twitter, the Sholay actor shared the information that his granddaughter has completed her graduation from the college in New York. However, he also explained that due to coronavirus, the travelling as well as the graduation ceremony had been cancelled.

