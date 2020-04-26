Amitabh Bachchan has a crisis at home in Covid-19 times, says ‘Breaking news, a bat just entered my home’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:14 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been putting out motivational posts through out the coronavirus pandemic, felt the crisis up close and personal on Saturday. The veteran actor took to Instagram to declare to the world the ‘news of the hour’ - that a bat had entered his home in Mumbai.

He wrote in English and Hindi: “BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes chamkadadh just entered my room ..3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house , ... in my house ... in my room !!! Aur hamara hi ghar mila usse! Corona piccha chhod hi nahin raha! Udd udd ke aa raha hai, kambakht!!”

In his blog, he elaborated, “There be no other news than this : A bat .. yes a BAT , just flew into my room, Jalsa 3rd floor, my private room. Never ever seen one in the entire Juhu area, let alone a house. Now today my house, my personal room, apparently came out from my bedroom, panic among the girls, finally got rid of it by opening one of the doors leading out to the balcony.

“I was wanting to get to my study to pick up the badminton racquet, that I had decorated my interior with - a gift from special person - but the girls were screaming and pulled me out of the room. The racquet, the badminton racquet, is the ideal weapon for this flying object .. in school we would strike with it when it came out in our dorm at night .. you had to time it right, and apprehend its erratic flight path, to get it to crash into the netting and get stuck .. then you let it out. BUT .. a bat in these times .. after all the corona stories .. begins to get a little eerie .. beyond that do not have much to say .. but if I do .. shall return .. with or without BATMAN .. !!”

The post drew response from a host of his industry colleagues - Bhumi Pednekar was disturbed by the idea and wrote “OMG”, Diana Penty wrote “Gosh”. TV actor Aahana Kumra wrote: “Oh god! Please be careful!!”. Veteran critic Bhawana Somaya said: “What???” Some of his fans too expressed concern; one user wrote “Take care sir”.

What would otherwise have been an inconvenience, in coronavirus times, is likely to send shivers down the spine.

Amid the Coraonavius crisis, Amitabh has been posting throwback pictures. He recently revisited the days from “the age of innocence” in a new social media post. Amitabh had taken to Instagram and shared a collage with one of the four pictures was from photoshoots of his early days in Bollywood, in 1969. The second image comprises photoshoots of seventies or early eighties. “The age of innocence is over,” Amitabh captioned the image.

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

Ever since the janta curfew last month, Amitabh has not participated in the weekly Sunday darshan where he meets his fans. Bachchan recently said that Sundays aren’t the same anymore without the 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans, which has come to a halt amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amitabh recalled the anticipation and excitement he would feel to greet his fans. “The Sunday does not mean the same as before. Waiting for the time to arrive, the security in place, that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position, that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises... of the knowing that ‘he’ comes,” the actor wrote in his blog on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more