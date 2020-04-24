Amitabh Bachchan spotted 11 tigers in this picture. How many can you see?

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:36 IST

With the recent popularity of Tiger King, it looks like our favourite big cats are everywhere on the Internet nowadays. But this time around, they’re here to boggle your mind in a much-less-provocative manner.

On April 23, a Twitter user posted this picture which doubled as an optical illusion challenge. It was accompanied by text that read, “How Many Tigers You See In This Pic?”. The picturesque image shows, what appears to be, a lion family sitting in the wild. However, a closer look at the photograph may reveal the mysteries hidden in the jungle that surrounds them.

If you like a good optical illusion challenge, this game is for you! Since its original share, the tweet has garnered more than 5,500 responses and nearly 1000 retweets.

The tweet intrigued Amitabh Bachchan too. The superstar posted his response on Twitter counting 11 tigers in the picture. Currently the star’s tweet has accumulated almost 12,500 comments and over 2,100 retweets.

It has also inspired many other celebrities to post their responses to the tiger test. One such individual was Dia Mirza who spotted 16 tigers in the post.

16 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 23, 2020

Singer, performer, and actor, Sophie Choudry saw 16 magnificent wild cats in the picture as well.

Yes, I saw 16. So beautiful 🐯 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 23, 2020

Prachi Desai was also in agreement with her fellow actresses.

16 🐅 — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) April 23, 2020

While Nidhhi Agerwal saw one more feline than the rest of the crew.

17 tigers 🐅 — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) April 23, 2020

One Twitter user found 18 tigers neatly tucked in the graphics of the picture.

While another tweeple added 2 more to the inquiry.

18 in one and remaining 2 marked in other. Total 20 pic.twitter.com/VG3z46tt2F — Ko Ka (@its_KoKaKoKa) April 23, 2020

How many tigers did you spot in the image?