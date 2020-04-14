e-paper
Here for some of the best Tiger King memes to make your day all the more purr-fect

If you haven’t seen the show, Tiger King, yet just know that the memes are so high-grade that they are reason enough to get atop the Exotic express.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a meme inspired by the show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.
Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! If you have a Netflix subscription or are lucky enough to know people who happily share their login details with you; you may have recently been made aware of the existence of Tiger King. Properly titled, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”, it is a true-crime docu-series that positively delivers on its name. There is murder, there is mayhem, there is madness, and yes, there are many unfortunate big-cats stuck in a cycle of illegal breeding practices by eccentric characters.

However, some of you may just be hearing about this show or are still unsure about whether it is worth a watch or not. To all those, just know that the memes are so high-grade that they are reason enough to get atop the Exotic express!

On that note, here are some of the best Tiger King memes currently making rounds on the Internet. You’ll most likely appreciate them if you have seen the show. Additionally, they’ll still be here if you haven’t yet and are going to binge-watch the series right now. But viewer discretion in seeing these without having watched Tiger King is highly advised.

Um...

Fun Family Viewing from r/TigerKing

We all have a little bit of Joe Exotic in us, it seems.

Income Tax? Again! from r/TigerKing

The most pressing question of our times: did or did not Carole Baskin feed her husband to the tigers?

Run while ya can from r/TigerKing

GURL, don’t even with us!

No truer words have been tweeted.

Things get hard sometimes, you know!

this guy must be having a hard time... from r/TigerKing

Aww, feel old yet?

Joe & CAROLE from r/TigerKing

Joe Egg-xotic, anyone?

My whole family did an egg decorating contest this year. Meet Joe Eggs-otic. from r/TigerKing

So what are your thoughts on this archive of Tiger King inspired memes? Feel free to share them with your friends and family who have seen the show and persuade those who haven’t into watching it. After all, who wouldn’t wish to be exposed to such high-class content. Additionally, remember not to try and domesticate any wild cats even if it only costs $2000.

