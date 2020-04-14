Here for some of the best Tiger King memes to make your day all the more purr-fect

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:25 IST

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! If you have a Netflix subscription or are lucky enough to know people who happily share their login details with you; you may have recently been made aware of the existence of Tiger King. Properly titled, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”, it is a true-crime docu-series that positively delivers on its name. There is murder, there is mayhem, there is madness, and yes, there are many unfortunate big-cats stuck in a cycle of illegal breeding practices by eccentric characters.

However, some of you may just be hearing about this show or are still unsure about whether it is worth a watch or not. To all those, just know that the memes are so high-grade that they are reason enough to get atop the Exotic express!

On that note, here are some of the best Tiger King memes currently making rounds on the Internet. You’ll most likely appreciate them if you have seen the show. Additionally, they’ll still be here if you haven’t yet and are going to binge-watch the series right now. But viewer discretion in seeing these without having watched Tiger King is highly advised.

Um...

We all have a little bit of Joe Exotic in us, it seems.

The most pressing question of our times: did or did not Carole Baskin feed her husband to the tigers?

GURL, don’t even with us!

No truer words have been tweeted.

Actual footage of me every 5 minutes watching #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/CaQM0LTP1D — Art (@VaschArt) April 14, 2020

Things get hard sometimes, you know!

Aww, feel old yet?

Joe Egg-xotic, anyone?

So what are your thoughts on this archive of Tiger King inspired memes? Feel free to share them with your friends and family who have seen the show and persuade those who haven’t into watching it. After all, who wouldn’t wish to be exposed to such high-class content. Additionally, remember not to try and domesticate any wild cats even if it only costs $2000.