Carry Minati breaks silence on YouTube’s removal of his record-breaking video, says ‘biggest achievements become an easy target’

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:18 IST

YouTuber Carry Minati has issued a statement after his recent video was taken down by the video sharing platform for violating its terms of service. The video, produced in a roast format, was about the ongoing feud between YouTube and TikTok, and was about to become the most liked non-music video of all time on the platform.

Taking to social media, Carry Minati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, wrote that he is disappointed that the goal couldn’t be achieved, as it would have been an honour for all of India. He wrote that he looks forward to creating more content for his fans, for whom he is grateful.

Here’s his full statement:

“Growing up all I ever wanted to do was make videos and entertain people. I started making videos since I was 10 - and I haven’t stopped since. I’ve given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat - my whole life to my people on YouTube - A UGC platform where the entire content is built by users and creators like myself who somehow believe they can entertain millions of people irrespective of the access to resources they have. It is hard to accept this - but this video will remain banned and won’t be restored. This video had already broken several records and we were just a day away from saying that the most liked and the most popular non music video on YouTube Globally belongs to an Indian Creator. Sometimes the biggest achievements become an easy target to be pulled down. Not getting enough answers can be the most disappointing situation to be in. Well all I can say is it has been a very frustrating day. Thank you for all the love and support you guys have shown me. Life has repeatedly taught me and reminded me today that in the end the only thing that matters to me is your love and my commitment to give that love back by entertaining and staying honest with you forever. Thank you all for being by my side. And I do see you ALL.”

Carry’s post on Instagram, where he has over 5.5 million followers, has been ‘liked’ close to two million times. The post on Twitter has been ‘liked’ close to 150000 times, and has received nearly 15000 comments. Carry’s YouTube subscriber count has jumped to nearly 17 million.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, several YouTubers stood up in his defence. Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Carry, mere bhai ye video gayi toh kya ho gaya? Agli mein record tod dena, Hum sab tere saath hai, in sab se ek cheez pata chal gayi. Public mein tere lie pyaar Aur wo duniya ke har record se upar hai (Carry, my brother, so what if they took down your video? You’ll break the record with your next one. If there’s one thing that we’ve learned from this, it’s that the people love you, and that’s more important than any record).”

Harsh Beniwal wrote, “Being a Youtuber I feel proud bhai. Bhai tune Janta kamayi hai or unka pyaar kabhi delete nahi hoga (You’ve earned the love of the people and that can never be deleted).”

In the video, Carry had made a direct attack on TikToker Amir Siddiqui. He had claimed that TikTok is an inferior platform, which restricts content creators’ time and imagination. He had pointed out numerous ‘flaws’ in Amir’s content.

