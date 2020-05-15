e-paper
Carry Minati's viral video taken down by YouTube, Himansh Kohli leads legions of fans in his support

Carry Minati’s viral video taken down by YouTube, Himansh Kohli leads legions of fans in his support

Popular YouTuber Carry Minati’s viral video about the ongoing feud between YouTube and TikTok was taken down by the video sharing platform, causing an uproar among his fanbase.

bollywood Updated: May 15, 2020 12:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Carry Minati in a screengrab from a recent video.
Carry Minati in a screengrab from a recent video.
         

YouTuber Carry Minati’s fans are coming to his defence after a recent video posted by the popular influencer was taken down by the video sharing platform for violating its terms of service. The video, about the ongoing debate around YouTube and TikTok, had registered millions of views.

In the video, the 20-year-old, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, had made a direct attack on TikToker Amir Siddiqui. He had claimed that TikTok is an inferior platform, which restricts content creators’ time and imagination. He had pointed out numerous ‘flaws’ in Amir’s content, through his usual ‘roast’ style.

Also read: Paatal Lok review: Black-hearted but brave, Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s answer to Sacred Games

Shortly after the video was taken down, hashtags such as #CarryMinati and #JusticeForCarry began trending online. “It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I’m rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy,” actor Himansh Kohli wrote on Twitter. “I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker,” another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Others, however, weren’t as impressed by Carry’s expletive-laden style. “This isn’t shocking at all. In fact I’m happy. He deserved that. He shouldn’t have used that abusive language. That’s thoroughly wrong. Roasting is trend but abusing isn’t & shouldn’t be a trend. #carryminati should learn from this,” one person commented. “YouTube deleted the video for spreading hatred! He crossed the fine line between roasting and harassment!” wrote another.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Pandey asks if she can borrow the top

Born and raised in Faridabad, Carry Minati has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, and over five million followers on Instagram. According to a Republic report, he is worth Rs 27 crore.

