Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's fans ask his sister who Vamika looks like, here's what she said

With Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma not revealing any pictures of their newborn daughter Vamika, fans are trying to get as much information as possible on her. On Friday, they flocked to the Instagram page of his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who was holding an AMA session.

A fan asked Bhawna, "Have you met Vamika? Whom she looks like more? Anushka or Virat." Bhawna did not reveal much about Vamika's looks but said that she has met her. "Yes we have. She is an angle," she wrote in her reply.

Another fan also asked her about her equation with her sisters-in-law, including Anushka Sharma. "They are both awesome, love them," she wrote.

Recently, a fan had also asked Virat Kohli for pictures of Vamika. "What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please,” the fan asked during an AMA session. The cricketer replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

After Vamika's arrival in January, Virat and Anushka requested photographers and media not to click pictures of their daughter. A note from the couple read, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

Also read: Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral Shilpa Shetty video, says she had affair with his sister's husband

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON