Haseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey bring a desi Gone Girl to life. Watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared the first trailer for her upcoming thriller film, Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew, it also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Taapsee Pannu plays Rani in Haseen Dillruba, married to Vikrant Massey's Rishu. After Rishu is killed in an explosion, the shadow of doubt falls on Rani. There are hints of Taapsee's affair with Harshvardhan's character, her not being the ideal wife and Rishu being suspicious of her intentions. The police, headed by CID star Aditya Srivastava, are confident of her being the murderer and now she has to prove herself innocent by any means.





The trailer might remind fans of David Fincher's Gone Girl, in which Ben Affleck's Nick is suspected of killing his wife, Amy, played by Rosamund Pike. The final scene from the trailer, showing Vikrant obsessively staring at Taapsee might be a callback to the similar iconic scene from the Hollywood film.

Fans already seem sold on the film. "Whoa!!! Taapsee Is on fire, Vikrant and Harshvardhan are killing it. Can’t wait," read a comment on YouTube. "This can be best movie of taapsee and very excited to see harshwardhan rane after sanam teri kasam and vikrant Massey to special h hi," wrote another fan.

Talking about the film's theme, Taapsee had earlier said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, "Hindi pulp fiction will have a strong influence on this film. Again, this is something I haven’t done before.” In an Instagram post announcing a wrap on filming, she had described her character as a 'self-obsessed borderline narcissist'."

Taapsee was last seen in last year's Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film and Taapsee's performance earned praise from critics and audiences alike. Vikrant was seen last year in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Chhapaak and Ginny Weds Sunny. Harshvardhan's last release was Taish, in which he played a gangster.

