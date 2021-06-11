Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Haseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey bring a desi Gone Girl to life. Watch
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Haseen Dillruba.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Haseen Dillruba.
bollywood

Haseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey bring a desi Gone Girl to life. Watch

Haseen Dillruba: The trailer for Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's upcoming thriller is out. It is about a woman suspected of murdering her husband.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:59 AM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared the first trailer for her upcoming thriller film, Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew, it also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Taapsee Pannu plays Rani in Haseen Dillruba, married to Vikrant Massey's Rishu. After Rishu is killed in an explosion, the shadow of doubt falls on Rani. There are hints of Taapsee's affair with Harshvardhan's character, her not being the ideal wife and Rishu being suspicious of her intentions. The police, headed by CID star Aditya Srivastava, are confident of her being the murderer and now she has to prove herself innocent by any means.


The trailer might remind fans of David Fincher's Gone Girl, in which Ben Affleck's Nick is suspected of killing his wife, Amy, played by Rosamund Pike. The final scene from the trailer, showing Vikrant obsessively staring at Taapsee might be a callback to the similar iconic scene from the Hollywood film.

Fans already seem sold on the film. "Whoa!!! Taapsee Is on fire, Vikrant and Harshvardhan are killing it. Can’t wait," read a comment on YouTube. "This can be best movie of taapsee and very excited to see harshwardhan rane after sanam teri kasam and vikrant Massey to special h hi," wrote another fan.

Talking about the film's theme, Taapsee had earlier said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, "Hindi pulp fiction will have a strong influence on this film. Again, this is something I haven’t done before.” In an Instagram post announcing a wrap on filming, she had described her character as a 'self-obsessed borderline narcissist'."

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee recalls being snubbed by journalist during rough patch in his career: ‘Bura lagta hai’

Taapsee was last seen in last year's Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film and Taapsee's performance earned praise from critics and audiences alike. Vikrant was seen last year in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Chhapaak and Ginny Weds Sunny. Harshvardhan's last release was Taish, in which he played a gangster.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu haseen dillruba vikrant massey ott + 2 more

Related Stories

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in a still from the Haseen Dillruba teaser.
Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in a still from the Haseen Dillruba teaser.
bollywood

Haseen Dillruba teaser: Taapsee and Vikrant caught in web of 'lust, obsession'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Netflix on Monday debuted the first teaser for Haseen Dillruba, a 'murder mystery within a love story', starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is loading her dose of 'happy hormones' amid Covid-19 lockdown

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a candid shot between her workout even as Covid-19 lockdown in the state of Maharashtra got extended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.