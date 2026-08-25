The Vvaan teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia enter a mystical folklore world. Watch

In the teaser, Sidharth's character enters a forest and sees mysterious forces acting around him. A forbidden forest governed by a chilling rule: “Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai (After sunset, it is not allowed to enter the Vvaan.” He even complains that he is unable to find any meaning in these recurrent visions. Tamannaah's character is seen performing rituals in the village, and tells him that he must he having some connection with the forest, owing to which these visions are following him. In parallel, the teaser also shares visuals of another character who has long hair and beard, as he climbs a mountain and is followed by other mystical forces. However his face is not revealed.

The Vvaan teaser: The makers have released the first teaser from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia 's next, the fantasy spectacle titled The Vvaan. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the teaser promises a dive into fantasy folklore spectacle rooted in mystery, ancient beliefs and the supernatural.

About the film Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan also stars Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

Tamannaah has spoken about working with Sidharth at the Prime Video release slate. "Sid was a long, long dream, and I'm very happy that I've had the chance to collaborate with him. I think he's a really fine actor," she said. “I have to say, it's been a long time since I heard a script which I grew up loving and also has a strong soul at its heart,” she noted about the film.

The Vvaan arrives in cinemas on September 25, 2026,