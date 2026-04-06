Dermatologist highlights 3 most important factors that cause skin barrier damage; shares tips to prevent it

One of the leading causes of skin barrier damage in the modern era is the overuse of active skincare ingredients. Many people follow skincare trends online and use products containing exfoliating acids, retinoids, vitamin C, and harsh treatments without understanding how often to use them or how much product to apply. All these ingredients could be useful, but when used improperly or in excess, they can strip the skin of its own oils and even its protective layer.

The outermost layer of the skin, called the skin barrier, forms a protective layer. It helps capture water and block allergens, such as bacteria, pollutants, and strong chemicals. In one instance, when this obstacle is strong, the skin is in equilibrium, moist, and robust. However, if damaged, the skin is tender and vulnerable to many issues.

Skin care shops and drugstores offer a wide range of products to protect and improve your skin. Some products exfoliate, some add volume, and others moisturise. All these products work on the skin barrier, the outermost layer of your skin. Sometimes, instead of leaving the skin nourished, certain products and external factors end up making it dry and sensitive.

The second similarity is the excessive cleansing. The skin's balance may be disrupted by excessive facial washing or by using harsh, high-pH cleansers. People with oily or acne-prone skin are inclined to believe that the more they wash their faces, the more their oil will be tamed; in reality, this does not work and only dries the skin, which can lead to further irritation and even more breakouts.

A light, soapless cleanser should be used, and it is better not to denude the skin. “The availability of moisturising ingredients, including ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, fatty acids, and niacinamide, helps restore the natural skin barrier and prevent moisture loss”, says Dr Parwanda. Using sunscreen daily is also essential, as sun exposure can erode and weaken the skin.

The damage to the skin barrier can be repaired, provided the approach is appropriate. The first one is to simplify the skincare habits. “One can also minimise or temporarily remove strong active ingredients, thereby helping the skin recover”, says the dermatologist. At this stage, mild skincare focused on moisturization and restoration is required.

The signs of skin barrier damage include persistent dryness and redness, burning/stinging pain, tightness, flaking, increased product tolerance, and acne flare-ups. In some cases, the skin may also appear dull and rough, even when the individual is using moisturisers consistently.

They also cause pollution, UV radiation, extreme weather changes, and prolonged air-conditioning use, all of which gradually destroy the skin barrier. Other factors that contribute to inflammation and sensitivity include urban life, stress, sleeplessness, and dehydration.

What are the factors that affect skin health? Another factor that can affect skin health is lifestyle. Adequate water intake, a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, stress management, and sleep are all beneficial for skin barrier repair and overall health.

Dermatologists are also promoting personalised skincare and discouraging skincare routines. “Not all products, or the quantities applied simultaneously, will be compatible with all skin types”, Dr Dermatologist Sameer Apte, SRV Hospitals, tells Health Shots. Long-term skin damage can be avoided if unprofessional advice is not followed before introducing new or strong ingredients into the skincare regimen.

What happens when your skin barrier is destroyed? When the skin barrier, also known as the stratum corneum, is damaged, it cannot hold moisture or protect against outside irritants. This can lead to dry, itchy, red, or flaky skin. The skin may feel tight and sting when products are applied. Damage to the skin barrier can also worsen acne and breakouts, and slow healing.

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