I have the most sensitive skin and this is one of the few anti-ageing serums that work on me

I am in my mid-thirties, and to say I care deeply about my skin would be an understatement — it is an obsession. My bathroom cabinet is less of a storage space and more of a high-stakes laboratory. But here is the catch: I am a beauty nerd with a curse. I have skin so sensitive it practically throbs at the mere mention of synthetic fragrance. Also read | Tried and tested: Two budget-friendly face and hair serums that deserve a spot on your vanity As a skincare-obsessed beauty nerd in my mid-thirties with hyper-reactive skin, I used 7e Wellness' Anti-Aging Peptide Serum for a month. Here is my review. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

My relationship with my face is one of constant, high-level negotiation. I have to be meticulously particular about what I apply — and even what I eat — to avoid the dreaded flare-ups. A stray mango in my diet or 10 minutes of unprotected sun exposure, and I’m dealing with a day (or more) of localised itching. At this stage of my life, I’m looking for products that bridge the gap between ultra-gentle and high-performance anti-ageing.

So, when 7e Wellness’ Anti-Aging Peptide Serum landed on my desk, my inner nerd went straight to work. I wasn't just looking for a pretty bottle; I was looking for molecular compatibility for a thirty-something barrier that doesn't forgive easily.

Breaking down the formula Before a drop touched my face, I dissected the trifecta of actives in the Anti-Aging Peptide Serum that the brand says will address fine lines, wrinkles, and saggy skin:

⦿ Copper peptides: As a skincare nerd, I love these because they act like a biological reset button. They help produce elastin, which gives that supple, bouncy look we all start to prioritise in our mid-thirties.

⦿ Polypeptides: Think of these as the project managers of your skin. They signal increased collagen production and help retain hydration while soothing the surface.

⦿ Hyaluronic acid: The gold standard humectant. It helps provide that smooth, hydrated finish by reducing the appearance of fine lines from the inside out.

The experiment: 30 days later For a full month, I integrated 7e Wellness’ Anti-Aging Peptide Serum into my nighttime routine once daily. Because I’m particular, I swapped out my usual eye cream and serum entirely — I wanted to see exactly what this bottle could do for my smile lines and under-eye area without the help of other actives.

My routine: cleanse with a gentle face wash, prep with a soothing, pH-balancing toner, then apply 7e Wellness's serum to face and neck and seal it all with a simple, fragrance-free moisturiser.