Tried and tested: Two budget-friendly face and hair serums that deserve a spot on your vanity

First, a little about my skin type. It still baffles me how my skin manages to be extremely dry and acne-prone at the same time. Through my teenage years, I escaped the acne curse entirely, but things changed as I approached my 30s. In 2021, I dealt with a severe bout of cystic acne that required a year-long Isotretinoin course to clear up. Things are much better now, though I still get a couple of mild breakouts around my periods every month. My biggest concern currently is the dark spots left behind by old pimples, along with some dryness under my eyes.

To keep things easy for beginners, I am recommending one face serum and one hair serum that deserve a permanent spot on your vanity. Both products have been personally tried and tested by me, come highly recommended, and are refreshingly budget-friendly.

It’s great to have options, but sometimes they can leave you more confused than ever. This applies to almost everything, including skincare. With countless brands launching endless variants of moisturisers , toners, cleansers and serums , choosing the right product can feel overwhelming. But worry not, HT has the simplified guide you need. Today, we are talking about serums.

I have been using Foxtale’s 12% Niacinamide Clarifying Serum for a little over a week now. I apply it twice daily, after cleansing and before moisturiser. During the day, I layer sunscreen and makeup on top without any issues.

The serum has a clear gel texture, is fragrance-free, and feels hydrating enough on its own. On some nights, I even skip moisturiser after applying it. The bright pink pump bottle is easy to use and adds a cheerful pop to my vanity shelf.

Formulated with 12% niacinamide and azelaic acid, the serum claims to target dark spots and regulate oil production. Interestingly, my trial period coincided with my menstrual cycle, and I am happy to report that not a single pimple surfaced during this time. While I haven’t noticed a dramatic reduction in my dark spots yet, I suspect another couple of weeks may deliver more visible results.

The serum is suitable for all skin types and is widely available across platforms for around ₹500-550 for 30 ml.

Hair Now, onto my hair, which becomes unbearably dry, especially during Delhi’s brutal heatwaves. In 2024, after a major health scare and a series of surgical procedures, I experienced telogen effluvium — a condition where the body sheds a significant amount of hair following physical shock or stress. In my case, I lost nearly 20-30 percent of my hair at once.

Two years later, much of the volume has returned, though my strands are still not as thick as they once were. My hair tangles easily now, unless I use a serum or leave-in conditioner. Thankfully, I found a fix that works brilliantly.