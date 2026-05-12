2 beautiful lamps that will instantly brighten up your space and your mood: One brings glam, the other brings peace

The secret to a home that actually feels like you isn’t hidden in a massive renovation or a viral paint colour. Usually, it’s much simpler: it’s the lighting. I’ve realised lately that the right lamp doesn’t just brighten a dark corner; it sets the entire emotional tone of a room. Whether you're looking for a sleek, tech-forward piece for your desk or a soft, sculptural glow to melt into after a long day, the right fixture can turn a basic apartment into a curated sanctuary. Also read | 5 smart ways to layer lighting If you’re going for a cosy, diffused look, the 'daisy floor lamp' is your best friend (left). For a focused, luxurious desk or bedside setup, the 'gold chrome portable lamp' wins every time. (Pics: Fig Living)

I’ve been on a mission to find lighting that balances that high-end Scandinavian aesthetic with actual, everyday affordability. To save you the endless scrolling, I’ve spent the last few weeks living with two very different pieces from Fig Living. From a gold-swathed birthday dinner to quiet rainy evenings with a book, these lamps have completely redefined how I use my space.

Here is my honest take on why these two fixtures are worth the investment and how they’ve shifted my home’s vibe from standard to standout.