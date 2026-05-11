Want cosy summer evenings at home? 5 smart ways to layer lighting for calm and comfortable ambience

Summer evenings at home are meant for relaxing and unwinding after a long day spent enduring heat and humidity outdoors. So, the ambience of the space needs to reflect a sense of calm and comfort. The choice of lighting plays an essential role here, determining whether a room feels soothing or too harsh. But when you thoughtfully layer lighting can instantly make a home feel cooler, cosier and more comfortable during summer evenings.



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Ambient lighting creates an atmosphere that is more suited for relaxation and comfort, offering a soft and balanced glow that makes the space feel calm and cosy during summer evenings.

To understand the possible lighting choices for creating a comfortable summer ambience at home, Shaleen Nayak, business unit head – lighting, solar, wires and cables at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, shared with HT Lifestyle some smart ways to layer lighting effectively for a calmer and more functional living space.

“Most Indian homes still approach lighting the way we approach fans: one light per room, switched on, job done,” she addressed the problem at home. Layering, however, brings texture and depth to a space instead of making it feel flat and overly functional.

Shaleen further revealed that opting for a combination of ambient, task and accent lighting can make a space more comfortable, functional and visually balanced.

“With the right light levels, suitable tones, and energy-efficient options, your home can remain easy and comfortable to live in during summer evenings,” she further added.

Here's her guide on how to layer lights and ace summer evening lighting: