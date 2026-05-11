From Goan curry to French tart: 3 irresistible mango recipes to try to spice up summer season

Summer and mango are a match made in heaven. The season almost feels incomplete without devouring creamy, sweet, and juicy fruit. The early days of summer bring mangoes in both their glorious forms, raw and ripe, each offering a distinct flavour, taste and texture profile. But with mangoes becoming so ubiquitous during the season, why stick to enjoying them only in the usual mainstream ways? There are a plethora of creative ways to let the glorious king of fruits shine on your plate! From savoury notes to luscious sweetness, mango is the tropical flavour of summer in all its vibrant richness.



ALSO READ: Summer special menu: Chef shares 4 recipes featuring seasonal favourites like coconut, mango, cucumber and watermelon Mangoes are much loved during the summer season. Know how you can make the fullest use of them and enjoy their health benefits to the maximum. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

HT Lifestyle reached out to culinary experts and curated three special mango recipes for a grand culinary tribute to the king of fruits, ranging from coastal tribute to the king of fruits, ranging from coastal homestyle dishes and refreshing appetisers with a yummy crunch factor to decadent French-style desserts.

Here are the three recipes: